Cecil County was well represented in the regional swimming and wrestling championships. not only did county student-athletes show up, they took home major titles and records to boot.
In the UCBAC wrestling championships, held Feb. 18-19, five local wrestlers won their weight division.
In the 106-pound bracket, Rising Sun star Tyler Garvin continued his dominance and undefeated streak in 2022.
Also from Rising Sun, both Mason Testerman at the 170-pound limit and Elijah Farr at 220-pounds won their divisions. In the 126-pound class, Chase Rondone of Bohemia Manor won the division, while Ethan Doctor of North East dominated and won first-place in the 182-pound division.
In swimming regionals, Elkton senior Ella Pennington broke two records — that she had set herself in 2020 — in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly.
Pennington won the butterfly event in a time of 58.85 seconds. In the backstroke, the Elkton senior clocked in at 57.33 seconds which was a new record over the mark she set in 2020.
The top three from each event qualify for the state meet on Feb. 26.
Pennington joined Sadie Cooper, Mattea Marra and Alexis Bunk for third-place in the 200-yard relay.
The Elkton girls team finished seventh-place overall while the Elkton boys were sixth-place and Rising Sun was 11th overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.