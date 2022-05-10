The MPSSAA Lacrosse regional playoffs begin on Wednesday and Cecil county teams will be well represented this postseason.
in Class 1A Boys, Perryville is the top seed and the No. 1-ranked Panthers will get a first-round bye before hosting the winner of Cambridge vs Kent County. The winner of that game travels to Perryville on Friday at a time to be announced.
Rising Sun is the No. 2-seed and will also get a first-round bye before playing the winner of a local matchup in 1A between No. 6 Bohemia Manor travels to No. 3 North East on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In 1A girls action, Perryville is also the top seed their and received a first-round bye. No. 4-seed North East will host No. 5 Cambridge Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the winner heads to Perryville on Friday.
The Bo Manor girls are the No. 2-seed and will go straight to the second-round with a bye. They will host the winner of No. 3 Rising Sun versus No. 6 Kent County which will be played on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Looking at the MPSSAA Class 2A Boys lacrosse bracket, No. 5 seed Elkton will visit No. 4 North Harford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Boys team from Kent Island is the top seed in boys Class 2A lacrosse.
The Elkton girls are the No. 5 seed in Class 2A and will visit No. 4 Kent Island on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The top seed in the 2A girls lacrosse bracket is Queen Anne’s High School.
