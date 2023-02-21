Elkton’s Beau Kammerzelt placed third in the 200-yard freestyle at the 3A-2A-1A North Regional Championships on Saturday. Kammerzelt finished with a time of 1:58.04.
The top three finish automatically qualifies the Elkton freshman for the 3A-2A-1A State Championships on Feb. 25. Kammerzelt placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.70).
The Golden Elks’ 400-yard freestyle relay also snagged a third place finish with a time of 3:45.09. Elkton senior Michael Marra finished his weekend with a pair of fourth place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.69) and 50-yard freestyle (23.77).
Mattea Marra, Cara Pennington and Sadie Cooper put on a strong showing for the Elks in the women’s events. Cooper placed fifth in both the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.97) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.29). Pennington placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.99) and Marra took home fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.80).
Rising Sun girls’ basketball wins Susquehanna Division Title
The Tigers were named the UCBAC’s Susquehanna Division Champions for the 2022-2023 season. Rising Sun beat out Havre De Grace in a tie-breaker between a common opponent. The Tigers are the second seed in their region and will host the winner of Elkton and Harford Tech in the regional semifinal.
Cecil College 96, College of Southern Maryland 82
After trailing by six points at the break, the Seahawks outscored the Hawks 54-34 in the second half to grab a victory. Jordan Strickland finished the game with a double-double, scoring 26 points and hauling in 17 boards. Vernon Simmons also ended with a double-double, totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cecil College currently sits in third place in the Region 20 standings.
Patterson Mill 67, Bohemia Manor 39
Landon Horsey finished with 11 points and Jake Vaughan added eight points in the Eagles’ regular season finale.
Local Scores
Thursday, Feb. 16
Private School Boys Basketball
West Nottingham 49, Providence Christian 26
Tri-State 64, Delaware Valley Classical School 54
Friday, Feb. 17
UCBAC Boys Basketball
C. Milton Wright 62, Elkton 50
Private School Boys Basketball
Avon Grove Charter 49, Tome 40
