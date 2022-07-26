Worcester, Mass. — Elkton softball’s quest for a chance to compete in the Senior League Softball World Series came to an end on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss against Pennsylvania’s Meadville Little League.
The defeat occurred in the regional semifinals. Both of Elkton’s losses in the Eastern Regional Tournament came at the hands of the team from Pennsylvania.
Elkton began its run in the tournament with an 8-1 victory over Pennsville Little League of New Jersey on Saturday. Lee Ann Pugh pitched a strong seven innings for the Maryland state representatives, striking out 15 batters and allowing just one hit and one run. Lacey Eller totaled three hits for Elkton along with two RBIs. Katelyn McCullough recorded two hits with two RBI’s on the day.
Elkton lost 2-1 on Sunday to Meadville in pool play. It was Elkton’s only defeat in pool play and the team’s first loss during the 2022 all-star season. Lee Ann Pugh pitched once again for Elkton. Pugh struck out seven batters and allowed four hits.
Elkton followed up the Sunday defeat with victories on Monday against Pine Bush Little League of New York and Camden Wyoming Little League of Delaware.
In its final victory of pool play over Delaware, Pugh tallied five strikeouts through seven innings of work. Elkton scored 10 of its 12 total runs in the second, third and fourth inning.
Elkton earned the top seed in its pool entering single elimination play with a 3-1 record. In the quarterfinals and its third and final game on Monday, Elkton blanked Lynn Wyoma Little League of Massachusetts 7-0.
Elkton finished its regional tournament play with a record of 4-2.
The regional tournament team consisted of: Ramani Bias, Lacey Eller, Carley Esterling, Molly Layton, Cara Leffew, Olivia Luppy, Katelyn McCullough, Tina Morgan, Lee Ann Pugh, Olivia Secor, Kylee Straining and Madison Wright.
The coaches were Susan Eller, Tina Workman and Jason Wright.
