RISING SUN — Look around the main gym at Pop’s Culture and one can find banners with quotes from some of the greatest athletes of all-time.
A quote from Michael Jordan reads “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Another across from it shows the number 8 and 24 jerseys of the late Kobe Bryant with the words “Passionate, Obsessive, Relentless, Resilient, Fearless” printed next to them.
All of these posters hang over kids of Cecil County as they do what they enjoy ranging from playing video games to getting in strength and conditioning training. For Aaron Rouselle, the founder of Pop’s Culture, the idea to encourage the youth throughout the local communities came as he recovered from his second liver transplant surgery since 2015.
“I was in the hospital just recovering from a transplant surgery and some infections during COVID so I was by myself and nearly lost my mind for a while,” Rouselle said. “I had some out-of-body experience not to get too deep, but I went and talked to some people and the vision of Pop’s Culture came to me during that.”
After getting released from the hospital, Rouselle had a vision but still needed the financial means to put it into action. Rouselle credits Ricky Maska and Tyler Ore for funding and supporting his idea throughout its first year. Pop’s Culture now operates next to Greenhurst Market in Rising Sun, with funding coming through various donations, grants and fundraisers.
Over its first two years, Pop’s Culture offered equipment and other resources to a variety of athletes looking to train for sports such as baseball, softball and basketball. Rouselle said his goal to support athletes on the field comes as the price for travel sports and top-tier performance facilities is becoming too costly for some families.
“I’m not in this for the money, I have a passion and I love helping these kids,” Rouselle said. “This allows me to stay connected and try to leave an impact.”
The success of the kids he trains on the court or the diamond is not the only aspect of their life he hopes to improve. Rouselle see’s Pop’s Culture as a way to provide opportunities for kids to develop as individuals through guidance and support.
Rouselle originally hoped to gear Pop’s Culture to children in need of a “fatherly” figure in their life. As it progressed however, this shifted to include kids of all backgrounds. For Rouselle, the change came as he met children in need of guidance from all different walks of life.
“It’s for any kid that needs the guidance, needs the attention and that’s kind of what we’ve transferred into now,” Rouselle said. “It’s really about being yourselves and being confident in yourself in whatever walk of life you want to do.”
For the first time this summer, Pop’s Culture opened a summer camp that encourages kids to follow their passion of any kind. Rouselle described the current camp as a “big recess” with kids playing anything from dodgeball to MLB The Show.
“There’s kids from all these different areas, they look different, they come from different family structures,” Rouselle said. “This summer camp is just about letting kids be kids.”
Along with the summer camp, Pop’s Culture is preparing to offer a clinic in the coming month for softball players. Molly Dill is one of four softball athletes set to host the softball skills and fundamentals clinic on July 24 open to kids ages 7-18.
Dill, a Rising Sun High School graduate and former Wilmington University pitcher, works with Rouselle at Pop’s Culture and is set to run the event. The pair met after Dill helped teach a pitching lesson for some of Rouselle’s athletes.
She says Rouselle encouraged her to look for a coaching job as Dill remained greatly invested in softball after her college days came to an end. She now serves as the head coach for the 14U SC Lady Bulldogs in Middletown, Delaware.
Dill looks forward to running the clinic and sees it as a way to give back to the local softball community.
“I’m excited because this is the stuff I didn’t have,” Dill said. “I didn’t have somebody that helped me the whole way, I just played and I’m excited to give these kids a chance I didn’t have.”
The three other clinic instructors alongside Dill will include Emma Ritter, Kaitlyn Stewart and Kiersten Comer. Ritter is entering her junior year at Virginia Tech and is a Perryville native. Stewart is a former player at Concord University and a North East High School grad. Comer serves as an assistant coach for Adelphi University.
Dill looks forward to the advice all three athletes can offer, pointing to Ritter’s hitting expertise. In 165 at-bats for the Hokies last spring, Ritter’s batting average sat at .400 with eight home runs and 40 RBI’s.
“Em was totally excited, she has mastered hitting and she would love to teach other girls how to do the same,” Dill said of Ritter.
For those in attendance ages 15-18, the first two-hour session will be dedicated to skills, with the last hour focused on navigating college athletics. Dill anticipates Comer to provide great insight on what colleges look for in high school athletes.
“When I went through the process I didn’t have that,” Dill said. “For her to go through the college experience and then become a coach that will be big for these kids.”
Rouselle agrees college advice is critical for high school athletes looking to get recruited. He points to his time as a basketball player at Harford Community College, where he remembers adjusting to the life of a college athlete as a culture shock.
“It's to prepare them mentally for how hard it is to be a successful college athlete juggling time management, the workload of school, the workload of being an athlete and finding ways to manage that,” Rouselle said.
The softball clinic at Pop’s Culture is one of many continued ways Rouselle and Dill look to help athletes and children throughout the area. Rouselle believes his first Pop’s Culture is just the start of something bigger.
He hopes to see the kids he works with now inspire future generations to do what they love.
“This is step one, I’m hoping someday it's everywhere, Pop’s Culture came from the term of being a father figure,” Rouselle said. “That’s all it is, we're trying to build a positive male role model to help these kids continuously grow and learn.”
