PERRYVILLE — Golfers from across the county brought out their drivers, putters and best golfing attire on Friday for the Christmas in July Golf Outing at Furnace Bay Golf Course.
The event, which enters its 11th year, saw a total of 88 golfers split up amongst 22 teams come out to benefit the Cecil CountyToys for Tots. The event included multiple ways to support Toys for Tots including a silent auction, sponsorship opportunities and door prizes.
Cecil County Toys for Tots Coordinator Betty Dean credits the community for looking to support the local Toys for Tots and says the event has grown in each of her three years as coordinator. In a brief statement during the opening ceremony, Dean thanked the four biggest sponsors of the event which included VFW Post 8175, American Legion Cecil Post 15, Chick-fil-A and Stephen Marcus.
Dean said the event helped raise money to get toys to 5,723 children last year.
“It’s just great how the community works together, these guys are awesome,” Dean said. “A few of them took off work just to show up today.”
Rob Massimiano, Elkton’s town commissioner and a member of the Cecil County Toys for Tots board, echoed Dean on the role the community continues to play for the outing.
“We have a supportive community,” Massimiano said. “No matter the cause we always have a lot of support.”
Mike Browne, a local entrepreneur, says Toys for Tots is one of his favorite organizations, noting how all its proceeds go towards the children the organization supports.
“That’s really important for me,” Browne said. “We have to remember there are a lot of kids that need a lot of help and it's good to have the turnout.”
Elkton resident Aaron Kilby sang the Star Spangled Banner at the event and described the opportunity as a “honor.” Kilby sang the national anthem last year and says he is already booked to sing again next year.
“I love to sing,” Kilby said. “It's an honor and it amazes me how many people show up.”
Dean hopes to add a second tournament to benefit Cecil County’s Toys for Tots in the coming years. She sees the golf outings as a way to help more-and-more kids when the holiday season rolls around.
“I see the golfers, I see the money that we are making and it just makes us able to help a lot more children at Christmas time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.