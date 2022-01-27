NORTH EAST — When viewers of the NFL playoffs look during a commercial break, they may see some local flare to a national commercial making the rounds now.
A North East couple was filmed during a Dec. 19 contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers include in the “Who’s got your back?” playoff commercials produced by the NFL. The commercial, featuring rapper “2 Chainz” will run during playoff games the remainder of the season.
When Krysta Meyers and her boyfriend — Lawrence Sledge — were approached by the camera crew, while they were in the midst of the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore decked head-to-toe in Packers gear, they were surprised.
“We didn’t expect anything like that to happen,” Meyers explained. “But they said they loved our energy and asked if they could film us for the commercial.”
Meyers grew up in New Jersey and Lawrence in New York before calling Cecil County home, through family ties, they grew up loving the Packers and their rabid fan base that can often be seen wearing little more than a cheese shaped hat on frigid nights in Green Bay to support their team.
“We have both been fans of the Packers since we were born,” Meyers said. “His father was a Packers fan. You always want to root for the same team as your family. I am now 32 years old and I grew up loving the Packers.”
Both Meyers and Sledge lost their fathers at a young age, but the legacy of the green and gold affinity for the Packers lives on through them and right here in Cecil County.
After moving to Elkton, Meyers located to North East in 2015. The couple began dating in 2019 and soon Sledge came to North East to be close to Meyers.
Even if a local couple such as Meyers an Sledge went to a Ravens game not expecting to be asked to be in a NFL commercial, they did expect to receive the same kind of rude treatment from Ravens fans as Philadelphia Eagles fans greeted them with when seeing their outfits weeks before, Meyers said.
That did not happen.
”We were expecting to get a lot of hate like we did from Eagles fans,” Meyers said. “But honestly, it wasn’t like that with the Ravens fans. We kind of felt like mini-celebrities. People asking to take selfies with them and camera crew kept telling us “God we love your outfits and your energy. They asked us to sign a contract. It was amazing, and we didn’t get paid or anything but we just got an e-mail telling us we have tickets to the Super Bowl.”
That trip to the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles, California was as shocking for the couple as anything to do with this experience.
”I was in shock,” Meyers said. “We weren’t expecting anything, just to be on tv and I got the e-mail and I was screaming at the top of my lungs — “Is this a dream?”
