It was a good day for Cecil County athletes competing in the MPSSAA Regional Track Championships.
In the 1A Regional at Cambridge South Dorchester, Briana Poullard (Bo Manor) took first-place in the long jump, Anna Rando (Perryville) won first-place in the 300-meter hurdles, Skylar Pizulli (Bo Manor) won first-place in the 3200-meters, Day Leone (Bo Manor) took first in the boys 3200-meters and Jaimere Guy (Perryville) won first-place in the triple jump.
Several second-place finishers from Cecil County stood out as well as including Pizulli (1600-meters), Rando (100-meter dash), Rylee Lenz (Bohemia Manor) took second-place in discus and Lilyana Heuisier (Perryville) placed second in the pole vault.
On the boys side, Leone took second-place in the 1600-meters. Connor Racine (Perryville) was second in the high jump, and Tayvin Griffin (Perryville) was second-place in the long jump.
The 2A regional was held at North East High School. In girls competition, Katie Callaghan (Rising Sun) was first-place in the 400-meter dash. Amanda Callaghan (Rising Sun) was first-place in the 800-meter dash and Brin Khanjar (North East) won the girls high jump event. In addition, the Rising Sun 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan, Katelyn Lacey, and Savannah Lacey won first-place.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa McCall, Amanda Callaghan, Katie Callaghan and Katelyn Lacey took second-place.
Leanna Rogers (North East) was second-place in the 1600-meters while Jada Obegi (Elkton) was second-place in both the girls shot put and discus.
On the boys side, Carl Williams-Cohen (Rising Sun) took first-place in the 110-meter hurdles while Jaden Nichols (Elkton) was second-place in the boys shot put.
