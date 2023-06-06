With schools out and the summer underway, the boys and girls of summer will soon hit the baseball and softball diamonds.
Maryland District 5 All-Star tournament action is set to begin on June 17 with nine district championships on the line. Havre de Grace Little League will host the majors softball tournament and Chesapeake City Little League will host the seniors baseball tournament. Both championships will stretch from June 17 to June 25.
The winner of the majors softball district tournament will advance to the state tournament hosted by Tri-City Little League in Hurlock, Maryland. The seniors baseball champion will advance to Waldorf Little League for the state championships.
Seniors softball, 10U softball, 10U baseball and 11U baseball will begin District 5 action on June 24. The senior softball tournament at Perryville Little League will run through June 29. Perryville will host the district and state tournaments for seniors softball.
Tthe 10U softball and 11U baseball district matchups will stretch until June 30. Elkton Little League will host the 11U baseball tournament and Rising Sun Little League will host the 10U softball tournament.
Arbutus Little League will host the 11U baseball state tournament in Arbutus, Maryland. South County Little League will host the 10U softball state tournament in Sharpsburg, Maryland.
Elkton Little League will host the 10U baseball tournament which will stretch until July 2. The 10U baseball district champion will advance to the state tournament at Fruitland Little League in Fruitland, Maryland.
The juniors softball district tournament will stretch from June 28 to June 30 at North East Little League. North East and Havre De Grace will battle in a best of three series to advance to the state tournament.
Majors baseball and juniors baseball district action will round out the last two District 5 tournaments beginning on July 8. North East Little League will host the majors baseball district tournament and Chesapeake City Little League will host the junior baseball tournament.
The major baseball tournament will run until July 14 and Easton Little League will host the majors baseball state tournament. The juniors baseball tournament will stretch through July 13. East Frederick Little League in Frederick, Maryland will host the juniors state tournament.
A full list of opening-round games cane be found below:
Majors Softball @ Havre De Grace Little League
June 17: Elkton v. Chesapeake City, 10 a.m.
June 17: Perryville v. Rising Sun, 1 p.m.
Seniors Baseball @ Chesapeake City Little League
June 17: Havre De Grace v. North East, 10 a.m.
June 17: Rising Sun v. Perryville, 12 p.m.
Seniors Softball @ Perryville Little League
June 24: Havre De Grace v. Chesapeake City, 10 a.m.
June 24: Rising Sun v. Perryville, 1 p.m.
10U Softball @ Rising Sun Little League
June 24: Havre De Grace v. North East, 10 a.m.
June 24: Elkton v. Chesapeake City, 1 p.m.
11U Baseball @ Elkton Little League
June 24: Rising Sun v. North East, 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Chesapeake City v. Havre De Grace, 8 p.m.
10U Baseball @ Elkton Little League
June 24: Chesapeake City v. Rising Sun, 10 a.m.
June 24: North East v. Havre De Grace, 1 p.m.
Juniors Softball @ North East Little League
June 28: North East v. Havre De Grace, 7 p.m.
Juniors Baseball @ Chesapeake City Little League
July 8: Rising Sun v. North East, 10 a.m.
July 8: Havre De Grace v. Elkton, 1 p.m.
Majors Baseball @ North East Little League
July 8: Havre De Grace v. Elkton, 10 a.m.
July 8: Chesapeake City v. Rising Sun, 1 p.m.
