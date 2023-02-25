PERRYVILLE — The last time the Perryville girls basketball team hosted Kent County for a playoff game was in 2018, when the Panthers prevailed in a four-point win.
This year brought similar results with a much different margin of victory for the navy and gold.
Perryville advanced to the regional semifinals on Friday with a 61-38 victory over the Trojans. Panthers guards Cienna Lilly and Alyssa Stanley met or eclipsed the 20-point mark in the win. Lilly finished with a game-high 22 points. Stanley added 20 points and connected on four treys in the victory.
"I felt good today, I've been in the gym a lot practicing with my uncle and I've been getting that extra work in," Lilly said. "Me and Alyssa, we've been playing since we were young, so we have good chemistry together. I know her game and she knows mine."
After holding a 4-2 advantage through the opening three minutes of the evening, the Panthers offense got going with a 16-0 run to close out the quarter. Perryville held an 18-point lead by the end of the first quarter.
In the Panthers' surge, Perryville's offense was able to create second chance opportunities by controlling the offensive glass. On defense, the Panthers capitalized by using pressure to stymie the Kent County offense.
"I feel like during the second quarter we had a weight off of our shoulders, so it was easier to really overcome what we were worried about," Stanley said. "I feel like with ball movement and great defense it was easier for us to make easy points and get steals."
Lilly credited Perryville forwards Mallory Stamper and Taylor White for their work on the boards.
"Taylor is really good down low, she can always get those boards and go up really strong to get every rebound," Lilly said. "Mallory, she's really good at creating space to get a bucket and pass it down low for Taylor to make an easy shot."
The Panthers held a 22-point lead by halftime. Despite outscoring the Trojans by a margin of three points in the final two quarters, the large first half advantage kept Perryville in the drivers seat.
White finished in double figures for the Panthers with 10 points. Perryville will visit top seed Havre De Grace on Monday in the regional semifinals. The Panthers were 0-2 against its Susquehanna rival this year.
"This win was just another win that we can just use as practice and see where we went wrong and perfect those wrongs we made," Lilly said. "Just so that we can go in against our next team we are going to play and perfect everything."
Cecil County Scoreboard
Fallston 58, North East 44
The Indians season came to an end on Friday at the hands of No. 4 Fallston. The Cougars will visit the top-ranked Hawks of North Harford.
Harford Tech 62, Elkton 22
The Cobras moved on in the 2A regional playoffs with a victory over No. 6 Elkton. Harford Tech will visit No. 2 Rising Sun.
