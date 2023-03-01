ELKTON — The Golden Elks' regular season began with a tough home loss at the hands of Harford Tech. Elkton started its postseason against those same Cobras with a very different outcome on Tuesday evening.
The Elks used an 11-0 third quarter run and a 14-2 fourth quarter surge to secure a 73-60 win over the fourth-seeded Cobras. Elkton's Obote Briscoe and Zyan Williams combined for 21 points in the second half. Briscoe led the Golden Elks in scoring with 15 points on the night. Williams ended the game with 14 points.
"This season we run behind, I don't know where they get their scoring juice, but in the third quarter they came out with it," Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. said. "In the fourth quarter we played like we normally practice, up and down the floor and laying the ball in."
"It's almost like the three-two drill that we run everyday. They ran that to perfection."
Harford Tech held a two-point advantage at the half and ballooned its lead to eight points with a 6-0 start to the third quarter. Briscoe tallied seven of Elkton's 11 points in its ensuing run, including a triple that gave the Elks a 41-40 advantage.
By the end of three, the Golden Elks held a 51-44 lead.
"Coming out of the locker room we just had to have that same intensity with how we play Elkton basketball," Briscoe said. "I was basically feeding off the energy and so was [Kyle Jackson] with the fast break layups and steals."
The Cobras cut Elkton's advantage to four in the opening minute of the fourth quarter after Tech's Jaden Oliver converted on a three-point play. An ensuing bucket by Williams put the Golden Elks back up by six and started Elkton's 12-point push.
The Golden Elks forward totaled four of his eight fourth quarter points in Elkton's game-sealing run.
"I had to have a little talk with coach and he said to keep playing how you normally play," Williams said. "I was just trying to motivate myself to play better and that's what I did."
The Elks started off the night strong with an 11-2 run through the opening four minutes. Elkton's Gabe Agui totaled seven of the first 11 points. Agui added a three-pointer out of a Harford Tech timeout. Agui tallied 10 points in the first quarter and finished the night with 12 points.
The Cobras finished the first quarter on a 15-7 run and trailed the Golden Elks 18-17 at the end of the first frame.
"[It was] big for us and big for him," Givens said of Agui.
Briscoe credited Agui for his quick first quarter, which gave the Elks early momentum. Briscoe said Agui started off Elkton's regular season finale against C. Milton Wright in similar fashion.
"He had 16 or 17 points and that was all at the beginning," Briscoe said. "We knew Gabe had that in him and we were trying to get that out of him."
The win will be the second-straight appearance in the regional finals for Elkton. The Golden Elks fell to Fallston on the road in the regional finals a year ago.
Thursday will be a rematch between the Cougars and Elks. This time, however, Elkton holds home court advantage. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Elkton High School.
"It's important because last year we lost to Fallston," Williams said of the upcoming rematch. "We're trying to get our [revenge] and win the region."
Cecil County Scoreboard
Perryville 58, Joppatowne 52
Sean Beard and Jerry Howard combined for 33 points in the semifinal victory. Beard finished with a team-high 18 points. Howard totaled 15 points. Perryville held a 34-32 lead at the half. Perryville will visit top-ranked Patterson Mill at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 1A East Regional Final.
Fallston 64, North East 47
The Indians season came to an end on the road against No. 2 Fallston. The Cougars will visit Elkton at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
