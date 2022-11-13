BALTIMORE — Holding a two point lead with 6:10 remaining in Saturday's Class 1A regional second round, the Perryville offense looked for a possible knock-out blow against Green Street Academy. A Zach Ayers touchdown delivered the game-sealing haymaker.
Ayers' 38-yard rushing touchdown on a jet sweep gave Perryville a two score, 17-8 lead. The Panthers 17 points were enough to take down the Chargers in a 17-16 victory.
"In that moment after I scored, I was like, 'there is a pretty good chance we are going to have another week,'" Ayers said. "I remembered the feeling last year when we lost to Mountain Ridge, it was the the worst feeling and I didn't want to go out early."
The fourth quarter score marked a 14-point rally by the Panthers, after Perryville trailed Green Street 8-3 through three quarters. The final frame began with a Chargers fake punt on its own 15-yard line, which the Panthers snuffed out.
Two plays later, Perryville converted on the change of possession with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ethen Gunter to give the Panthers a 10-8 advantage.
"They were trying to send a message that we couldn't get twenty yards, they didn't think we could get twenty yards," Ayers said of the fourth down stop. "We punched it right back in their mouth."
On Perryville's previous offensive drive, Gunter was stopped three yards short of a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal attempt. The turnover-on-downs forced Green Street to start in its own territory and caused the Panthers' eventual special teams stop.
"We just kind of felt we had some momentum going on," Sandora said of going for it on fourth down. "We trusted our defense on that one."
Gunter stumbled after his shoe flew off on the fourth down run that came up short. All he could focus on during the second goal line run was one thought. Don't slip this time.
"Once we got down to the three I was like, 'I don't care who is in my way I am running them over,'" Gunter said. "That's pretty much what I did with the help from my team."
The Perryville defense allowed 219 total yards of offense to the Chargers, while the Panthers forced two Green Street turnovers. A pair of Kyle Huth interceptions stalled two Chargers drives in the first half. The senior defensive back's first pick with 4:49 in the first quarter set up an Ayers field-goal to put the Panthers up early in the second quarter.
"Just watching film, we knew they were going to try a couple deep balls on us, they like to throw it up," Huth said. "We just had to go do what we were coached to do and come with the mentality we were not going home Monday."
Ayers noted the defense stressed stopping the run throughout the week of preparation. The Perryville senior said they noticed Green Street constantly ran jet sweep and quarterback power in film study.
"After the first quarter we knew it would be a defense battle," Ayers said. "We had a little struggle in the first half, made some adjustments in the second half and shut them down."
Perryville will advance past the regional round of the playoffs for the third-straight season. The Panthers knocked off Brunswick in the state quarters last year 14-3, before falling to the aforementioned Mountain Ridge in the state semifinals.
The Panthers went on a four-game winning streak before their loss in the state semis a year ago. Flash forward to the present day and Perryville is once again on a hot streak when it matters most, winning its last four games.
"We're starting to kind of hit our stride," Sandora said. "I feel we took a little step back this week, we didn't play the best we could, but those are things we can fix and like I told them, 'we have one goal each week and that's to be 1-0.'"
