FALLSTON — Out came the Rising Sun punt team on its own 26-yard line with the Tigers holding a 29-28 lead over Fallston. Rising Sun needed three yards to seal a Friday night road win. Before the snap, the Cougars called a timeout and Tigers Head Coach Clem Vaughan had a decision to make.
As he huddled up with his special teams unit, the consensus from his players was clear. Go for it and if converted, the game is all but over. Vaughan listened and once again marched out his punter.
The play was nothing close to a punt. The snap went directly to Collin Bell, who fought for those three yards — and four more with a generous push from Rising Sun’s line — to help clinch Rising Sun’s one point win over Fallston.
“The kids all looked at me and said we can get it,” Vaughan said. “We had to win the game right there and we did it.”
Bell was added to Rising Sun’s special teams unit due to injuries on the Tigers’ punt team.
“They gave me an option to really seal the game for us and I wanted every part of it,” Bell said. “It was especially fun knowing [Eddie Marsilii] was the one pushing me because I helped him with that punt block for a touchdown last week.”
The drive culminating in the Tigers’ gutsy play call came directly after a fourth down stand by Rising Sun's defense. After starting on its own 40-yard line with 8:48 remaining, Fallston marched into Tigers territory before being halted at the Sun 17-yard line on a third-down.
The Cougars needed no more than six inches to move the chains on fourth-down. Rising Sun’s defense, however, swarmed into the back field to blow up a rushing attempt by Fallston running back Evan Bradley-Dozier.
“We saw the play multiple times before, so I knew what gap it was coming in. I kind of just shot in, got through, looked for the ball carrier and stopped him,” Rising Sun’s Josh Zatalava said of the fourth down stand. “I had some help with backers, can’t do it just by myself.”
Sun’s go-ahead touchdown came on the possession directly prior to the Tigers' critical fourth down stop. A 17-yard catch-and-run by running back Sam Ehrhart on a fourth-and-6 tied the game at 28.
The Tigers initially looked to go for a two-point conversion, as they did on their previous three scores. Russell found Patrick Rosenberger in the left corner of the end zone, but a penalty on the Tigers moved Sun back to the 10-yard line.
Vaughan trotted out his kicking unit to convert the extra point. Russell, who also serves as the team’s kicker, battled knee soreness entering the game. Long snapper Austin Horton was out with a leg injury, which thrusted Mason Testerman into the position.
Russell drilled the kick despite the displeasure and gave Rising Sun its 29-28 lead.
“I was like I’m just going to deal with it. Went for it. Made it,” Russell said. “I was very happy until I got onto the sideline and my knee was hurting pretty bad.”
“It was worth it,” he added.
Vaughan credited Testerman for his play at long snapper, including his snap on Russell’s extra point and his short snap to Bell on the fake punt attempt.
“Mason’s been working hard all week. He was practicing right up to the whistle to get started,” Vaughan said. “Guys are stepping up and making things happen.”
Rising Sun’s late game defense and special teams success came as the Tigers offense methodically moved the ball and put points on the board throughout the win.
After a quick three-and-out to start the game, The Tigers found paydirt on their next two drives. The first on a 17-yard reception by Caleb Leffew to give Sun an 8-7 lead, following a two-point conversion. Patrick Rosenberger intercepted Fallston quarterback Aiden Dixon the drive after and set up a 24-yard rushing touchdown by Russell to extend Rising Sun’s lead.
Fallston opened the second half with a score by Bradley-Dozier to give the Cougars a 20-16 lead, before Sun responded with another Russell score.
The Cougars held a 28-22 prior to Ehrhart’s go-ahead receiving score.
“I felt like going into this week we would be okay offensively. Defensively, I wasn’t sure how we were going to handle their tempo,” Vaughan said. “That tempo is hard to keep up, hard to mimic in practice. [Aiden Dixon’s] a special player, we were working all week to contain him, we can’t match that speed. We did a really nice job with it, made some plays and found a way to win.”
The Tigers (3-2) host Aberdeen on Friday. Prior to its matchup with Aberdeen, the Tigers' offensive line will receive a cheese pizza on Monday for its ability to create lanes in the running game.
Rising Sun ended the night with 248 rushing yards.
“We get 100 yards, they get a pizza,” Russell said. “We try to reward them the best we can.”
Cecil County Scoreboard
Perryville 21, North East 7
Arundel 37, Elkton 7
Joppatowne 48, Bohemia Manor 14
Editor's Note: Rising Sun's rushing yardage is unofficial and based on the records kept in-game by sports editor Patrick LaPorte.
