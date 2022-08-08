NORTH EAST — Apparently that glass ceiling over the river has been broken too thanks to Christie Ungarten, Courtney Mangini and Ashley Pennypacker.
"It was a big deal," Ungarten, from North East, said. Last year she was the only woman participating.
"They said, do you want your own class?" she recalled of the conversation she had with race organizers. She refused.
"If I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go big," she said.
This year Ungarten came back with two more ladies and a team name.
All three recently took part on the Tiki Lee's Shoot Out on the River. It's a race that took place on Back River in Baltimore County. Their team was dubbed "Bad Ass Chicks."
"We wanted to show that women are capable of driving boats and racing their boats," Ungarten said.
"It's important for people to see," she added, especially for the girls who would follow in her foot steps.
Racers travel on a 3/4-mile track gaining speed the entire time.
"Whoever is fastest when the radar shoots you is the winner," Mangini, from Bear, Delaware, said.
Ungarten bested her inaugural run from 2021.
"Last year was OK. I was at 70.5 mph. This year I marked 74.5 mph," she said of the time in her 22-foot Apache named "Lil Mo."
Mangini bought her 21-foot Baha in 2020 and she and her dad did all the restoration work.
"I had a blast doing it," she said. She named it "Flirtin' With Disaster."
But the racing she did for herself.
"It was just a "why not," she said, adding the bonus was being on an all-women team.
"It took a lot of guts for us to get out there," Ungarten said. She has a daughter she figures will follow her onto the circuit. "She's like me. She wants to get in the boat and she wants to go fast."
Ungarten said she'd like to try the ultimate venue in this circuit but adds she will need more horsepower.
"My boat is too small and too slow for Lake of the Ozarks Shoot Out," she said. "There's guys out there with million dollar boats."
"But that's my goal for next year," she said of the race known as "LOTO." It's a good thing her husband Frank builds boat engines.
All three racers described their racing experiences as adrenaline rushes.
"Definitely," Ungarten said. "People were cheering us on. It was super hard to drive the boat."
The combination of speed, water tension and surface and weather meant split second corrections.
"Your heart is pounding," Pennypacker, from Newark, Delaware, said. "I just focus on the water and keep looking down at the speed and watching where I'm going."
It's a moment of zen for Mangini, who said she becomes one with the boat.
"When I'm out there everything else goes away," she said. "It's just you in the moment behind the wheel."
Pennypacker's "Blown Budget" boat won fastest inboard in its class and Ungarten was recognized as the fastest female racer in the Shoot Out.
