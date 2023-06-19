Ever since Landen Cain was a child, she seemed almost destined to play the sport of lacrosse. Her mother played at the collegiate level and her father, Dave, played at the professional level. After their playing careers, both worked in the lacrosse industry and her father still does to this day.
Lindsay Cain, Landen’s mother, recalled her husband’s co-workers superimposing a pair of women’s lacrosse goggles over Landen’s first photo as a baby.
“Lacrosse is definitely in her blood,” Lindsay Cain said. “It’s just always been a part of who we are.”
Cain, a 2023 graduate of the Tome School, is now just weeks away from continuing that fate at the United States Naval Academy. She will depart for Annapolis on June 29 as she prepares to become a Midshipman and a member of Navy’s women’s lacrosse program.
The Tome midfielder ended her 2023 spring campaign as one of the top girls’ lacrosse players in the county, earning multiple All-County honors, including Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Cain ended the season with 93 goals and 32 assists as the Titans reached the league championship game.
Cain finished her time at Tome as a three-time team captain, earned a trio of All-League honors from 2021 to 2023 and reached the 200-goal milestone in her final year as a Titan.
“I really enjoyed my senior year, I got to play with the underclassmen and be a mentor to them and not only got to play the sports I love, but teaching them and creating unique bonds with them was really special,” Cain said.
A family bond
Cain first picked up a lacrosse stick in her early elementary school years, playing in a recreational league with her mother as her coach. The pair held a mother and daughter bond and a coach to athlete relationship throughout middle school and all the way up to Landen’s final game as a Titan in May. Lindsay Cain serves as the head coach of Tome’s girls’ lacrosse program.
“I think it’s really cool that we get to do something that we both value so much together,” Landen Cain said. “She gets to teach me the sport that I love and I get to execute what she teaches me and play for her on the field.”
Lindsay Cain said serving as head coach with her daughter on the team presented a fine line she always aimed to walk. Despite balancing both worlds on the field, Lindsay and Landen agreed their relationship never got testy. For Lindsay, having a front row seat for her daughter’s growth as an athlete and a person was something she will always cherish.
“It’s really special, just to be able to give back,” Lindsay Cain said. “It’s something that has given me so much, but also to my own daughter, just seeing her grow and develop. I’m so proud and I almost look up to her now, she’s just accomplished so much.”
All five members of the Cain household are active in lacrosse either as a player or a coach. Similar to Lindsay Cain’s role of head coach for Tome’s girls’ program, Dave Cain serves as the head coach for Tome’s boys’ lacrosse team. Landen is the oldest of three siblings. Her younger brother, Spencer, will enter his sophomore year with Tome this upcoming fall. The youngest Cain, Connor, participates in youth lacrosse leagues.
“It’s what we live and breathe every weekend,” Landen Cain said. “It’s usually some sport and 90% of the time it’s lacrosse.”
Navigating to Navy
Throughout Landen’s journey in high school and club lacrosse, Cain knew she wanted to play in college. It was just a matter of finding the school that best fit her needs.
Cain said she mulled over multiple schools throughout the recruiting process, including Division I programs Jacksonville, Clemson, Eastern Carolina and Richmond, along with Division III Christopher Newport.
At first, Cain said she never thought of going to a school to serve her country. That would change for Cain after going to a recruiting camp hosted at the Naval Academy. By the end of her sophomore year, Cain was interested in Navy. She hoped to stay in contact with the Midshipmen and sent the coaches her game schedules whenever she got the opportunity.
In the summer, Cain attended a summer seminar on campus, getting a day in the life of a cadet.
“I grew to love my squad really quick. You build friendships so fast because you’re doing everything together, outside, 15 hours a day together,” Cain said. “I found that was the place I wanted to go. From the academics they offer and just getting to serve my country and be a leader in it someday too.”
Cain committed to the Naval Academy as a junior. She recalled the offer as a reality-check type of moment.
“When they reached out I was like ‘oh my gosh, that’s real,’” Cain said. “It was a huge honor and it was the beginning of my junior year, I never expected it to be so soon.”
As Cain prepares to head off for school, she knows some early mornings and long days are in store when she arrives at the academy in late June. Each incoming freshman is required to complete Plebe Summer, a seven-week program that is meant to ”turn civilians into midshipmen.”
“They said your time at the academy is divided into three parts, plebe summer, plebe year and the other three years,” Cain said. “It is a real test of physical and mental ability, but I think it is really worth it in the end to be able to go to the academy after and be able to do that with all the other people I am going to meet.”
Three-sport Titan
Lacrosse is not the only sport Cain will leave behind after graduating from Tome. Cain participated in cross country during the fall and basketball in the winter season.
Cain won multiple MIL championships during her time with Tome’s basketball program, including a senior year victory in the league championship game. Cain was named the league MVP from 2021 to 2023 and added four all-conference honors from her freshman to senior seasons. Cain credited former Tome Head Coach Jermaine Palmer for growing her love of the sport.
“He just knows the game so well and I grew to love my teammates too because there were girls I played other sports with,” Cain said. “I think that helped a lot to grow my love for the sport.”
Cain earned four straight all-conference honors in her four years on the cross country course. She concluded her cross country career with a first place, 21:51 performance at the MIL League Championship, besting the second closest runner by just under 30 seconds.
“It keeps you in shape, it’s a very different in shape,” Cain said. “I would say cross country is a very rewarding feeling too, like being able to run a 5K without stopping and being prepared for the other sports too.”
Despite her all around athletic success, in Cain’s mind, cross country and basketball do not compare to the one sport she has always known.
“Cross country keeps me in shape and I love basketball and I love my coach, but lacrosse is definitely my true love.”
