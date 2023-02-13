NORTH EAST — It was a second half to remember for North East junior Luke Keefer and the rest of the Indians during Friday's senior night matchup against Bohemia Manor.
North East used a 42-point second half to pull out a 69-43 win over the Eagles. Keefer ended the night with a game-high 34 points, including 24 points from deep. The North East guard finished the night with eight three-pointers. Keefer tallied seven triples in the final two quarters.
"It's not me, it's my guys, especially my point guard Jabez Griffin, driving to the lane and kicking it out and getting me the open shots and open looks to knock it down," Keefer said. "That's what I believe in and he's going to keep doing that."
The high-scoring performance by Keefer was his second 30-plus point game in the span of a week. Keefer dropped 40 points during the Indians' Feb. 6 win over Rising Sun. Griffin said Keefer's ability to score the basketball is a key cog in the North East offense.
"It's just an every day thing, he does it in and out daily," Griffin said of Keefer. "He makes the game easier having somebody who can shoot the ball like that. In my eyes he is one of the best shooters in the region."
Griffin — one of seven North East seniors to be honored prior to the game — finished with 17 points for the Indians. The senior guard said he anticipated the rematch with Bo Manor and not just because of the senior night festivities.
Griffin said the Indians were looking to even the season series with the Eagles after Bo Manor's comeback win against North East on Jan. 12.
"I just wanted to win," Griffin said. "The first time they beat us and we felt like we shouldn't have lost, so we just had to show them today why we shouldn't have lost."
Bohemia Manor shot out of the gates with a 7-4 lead through the first five minutes of the game. The Eagles closed out the first quarter on a 6-2 run, topped off by a halfcourt heave at the buzzer from Dylan Ash to give Bo Manor a seven-point lead.
The second quarter served as the turning point for the Indians. North East closed out the second half with a 15-3 surge and flipped a four-point Eagles lead to a 27-19 advantage in favor of the Indians at the break.
"My dad always has a solid program, they always are well coached, well disciplined and they brought it right to start the game," North East Head Coach Seth Grimes said. "We had to come back and fight back and they got the message and they played with a lot of intensity in those last three quarters."
Chris Harris led Bohemia Manor in scoring with 12 points and Uzziah Morton added 10 points of his own for the Eagles. The Eagles will host Elkton on Tuesday and conclude the regular season on Friday at Patterson Mill.
North East will close out its regular season on Tuesday at home against Rising Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.