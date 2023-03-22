NORTH EAST — Tuesday marked the first game of the season for North East baseball. Indians pitcher Luke Keefer looked to already be in midseason form for the blue and white.
Keefer's strong outing on the mound was highlighted by a complete game performance. The North East junior struck out 11 batters in six innings of work for Indians, allowing just one hit.
"It feels good to be back and playing baseball again," Keefer said. "I gotta give props to my catcher Ethan Flaugher. He had really good frame jobs behind the plate, calling a good game. With him doing that, it allows me to be me."
Keefer held a no-hitter through four innings of play, before an infield single by Perryville's Ty Patchell broke up the North East junior's pitching bid.
"Today he threw strikes, got ahead of the hitters, I don't think he was behind more than two or three," North East Head Coach Kevin Brown said of Keefer. "He finished out counts and that is what we need from him as our number one starter."
The North East offense tallied 12 hits in the victory, scoring nine of its 11 runs in the bottom half of the fourth and sixth innings. North East's Landon Knaub started off the fourth inning rally with a lead-off double, followed by an extra base hit by Evan England and a two-run double by Flaugher to extend the Indians lead to four.
North East tacked on two more runs in the fourth on a passed ball and an RBI double by Gavin Bolender to give the Indians a 6-0 lead.
The Indians closed out the afternoon with a five-run sixth inning, powered by an RBI single by Matt Hopkins, two-run single by Knaub and two-run game-sealing triple by England.
England went 3-for-5 on the day with three RBI's, while Flaugher and Knaub both drove in two for North East.
"Our offense is good, there is definitely some little stuff we have to work on with running the bases and picking up signs," Keefer said. "Overall hitting, we are pretty solid this year."
Cam Kestner started on the bump for Perryville, giving up two runs and striking out four in three innings of work. Perryville will visit Edgewood on Friday. North East hosts Havre De Grace on Wednesday.
