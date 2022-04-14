North East baseball pitcher Austin Keefer pitched through six strong innings and gave up a single run leading the Indians to a 6-2 win over previously unbeaten Bohemia Manor Wednesday night.
North East improved to 10-0 on the year as Keefer held the Eagles off the scoreboard through the first five innings of his outing.
"(Keefer) did a great job mixing up his pitches and speeds," North East coach Jed Hartline said. "Defense was great which we have emphasized all along."
Pitcher Ryan James pitched the seventh inning and got out of a jam with two runners on base for Bohemia Manor.
"Ryan has done that several times for us," Hartline said. "He has been right around the zone and he kept his composure, which is definitely what we needed in the last inning."
Nate England blasted a two-run triple to get the offensive fireworks going for the Indians. Later, James scored on a throwing error and Matt Hopkins scored on a fielding error by Bohemia Manor in the outfield.
Late in the game, the Eagles found its stroke at the plate and Robbie Burris plated a run scored by Deavan Jones and Kyle Polaski singled to score Michael Preske.
After a great start to the season, pitcher Gannon "The Cannon" Williams took the loss for Bohemia Manor and battled through some tough breaks the entire night.
"He didn't have all his stuff, and the team definitely didn't do everything they could behind him," BMHS coach Ray Polaski said. "He battled and worked hard. Threw more pitches than he had all season. He never gave up and I see good things for him the rest of the season."
Polaski and Bo Manor fell to 8-1 on the season, but the coach said the playoff type atmosphere for the battle of undefeated teams will be a key help down the road.
"We just make the plays in the field," Polaski said. "But its a good experience. They battled and I am proud of them. They didn't give up. We have a long season ahead of us."
