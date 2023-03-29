NORTH EAST — The sport of wrestling stretches far beyond the high school level in Cecil County. Multiple junior wrestlers put this on display at the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA) Championships in Mid-March.
North East junior wrestling’s Hunter McDonough and Mason Letts were a pair of wrestlers to represent North East on the podium at the MSWA Championships. McDonough, age nine, placed second in the state the 10U 56-pound bracket, while 12-year-old Mason Letts picked up the bronze medal in the 12U 98-pound division.
Letts and McDonough were two of seven wrestlers from the North East junior program to qualify for the state championships. The other five wrestlers included Kamden Weiman, Evan Rollins, Hudson Crockett, Bryson Christy and Trevor Williams.
McDonough was one of three North East wrestlers to compete on the MSWA North Duals Team, alongside Weiman and Knox Guyer.
North East Junior Wrestling Coach Matt McDonough said there is a lot of uncertainty concerning the competition level at states. He added the payoff for the pair of North East wrestlers was worth the work and the wait.
“Having two kids within the North East program that placed within the top three and made the podium was very satisfactory,” McDonough said. “You gain a lot of satisfaction knowing these kids are taking it to the next level.”
McDonough estimates North East Junior Wrestling consists of close to 60 wrestlers. The program has wrestlers ranging from preschool to middle school age with experience levels stretching from just starting to expert.
For practices, the program splits wrestlers up into novice and advanced groups. McDonough said his son Hunter and other advanced wrestlers will practice with the younger wrestlers to help grow their base in the sport.
McDonough added this allows beginning athletes to gain a solid foundation in the sport.
“Seeing the advanced kids take an interest in them in helping them develop a basic core of wrestling really helps these younger kids learn the moves the right way,” McDonough said. “It builds that foundation for a successful wrestling career.”
The podium places for Hunter McDonough and Letts puts the pair at the top of the state rankings. For the North East coach, his two wrestlers placing in the top six is a testament to their dedication and commitment to the sport at such a young age.
McDonough said Hunter will wake up every day before school and work on his moves at home.
“It makes me proud that he has taken interest in a sport that is very demanding,” McDonough said. “He is very focused on getting better.”
Rising Sun Junior Wrestling also sent multiple wrestlers to the MSWA Championships. A total of 13 wrestlers qualified for the event, while seven athletes reached the podium.
Colton Horne took home second place in the 10U 63-pound weight class. Davis Lehr placed third in 10U 93-pound class and Saphira Hamill placed third in the 114-pound girls middle school weight class. Jack Burton, Seth Davies and Thearon Hamill took home fourth place finishes and Asher Jones placed sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.