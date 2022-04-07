The Janet Hardy Memorial Soccer Games make a return to Cecil County this Saturday, April 9.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Cecil Arena.
The 2020 Pandemic put a two year hold on the even, but now teams from Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and Local Volunteer Fire Company’s will take to the pitch for a series of benefit soccer matches to raise funds for the Janet Hardy Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Hardy, the victim of drunk driver, was killed on Oct. 26, 2003, at the age of 13 in Harford County. A press release stated “Her love of soccer lives on through the Janet Hardy Memorial Games.”
The event is free to attend and has been awarding scholarships since 2004.
The scholarship fund will be for applicants who are a senior in Cecil County or Harford County and maintain a grade point average of 3.25 or better and participated in at least one season of soccer during their high school years. Applicants must also be drug and alcohol free.
Hardy was was a freshman at Perryville High when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a repeat drunk driver in Dublin.
“My daughter was killed by a drunk driver, her short life ended by a crime that is 100% preventable. As her Mommy, I have dedicated my life to ending drunk driving and raising awareness throughout Maryland.”
