NORTH EAST — The North East baseball team had been waiting a few games to find their way on offense again.
The Indians picked a big night to bring back to power. North East erupted on Senior Night for an 12-3 win over the Elkton Golden Elks.
Ryan James and Mason Newton both went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. James blasted a two-run home run that was part of a six-run sixth inning for the Indians.
James also pitched the final four innings and gave up two runs and struck out three batters.
Elkton collected six hits in the game compared to nine for North East. Four different Elkton players were 1-for-3 at the plate including James LaManna, Ryan Layton, Bryce Titter, and Caleb Potter.
Titter, Layton and Luis Romero recorded RBI on the night for Elkton.
“I thought we put the ball in play and forced them to make plays,” Elkton coach Ethan Kline said. “Pitching was lacking a little bit today. Just trying to command the zone and playing behind our pitchers. That is what it came down to.”
Kline said he was excited by what he is seeing from such a young team this season.
“We have a young crew that is still learning the game,” Kline said. “I love their energy. I love their confidence and drive. That’s all I can ask for.”
On a night the team honored seniors Austin Keefer, Jacob Whiteman, Jonathan Meisner, Ethan Doctor, Brady Loller, Noah Slayman and Nathan England, this senior class for North East was determined to make its last regular season home game one to remember.
“We just wanted to play together as a team,” Keefer said. “We came together as a family and too the ‘W’ for the seniors.”
Whiteman said the offense is getting back to the level the team expects of themselves.
“The offense has struggled a little bit,” Whiteman said. “Recently it is coming together and I am really feeling confident about playoffs.”
All of the seniors for North East got on the field during the game and were able to contribute.
“This is a night where we make every attempt to get everyone playin time early on and we did that,” North East coach Kevin Brown said. “It is also worrisome for me because it is outside the norm of what we do. As the game progressed, it worked out well, but I was worried going in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.