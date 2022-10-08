NORTH EAST — Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said he and his staff were waiting for a breakout performance from wide receiver Kyle Jackson. The Elkton junior did just that on Friday night.
Jackson finished with three receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns along with an interception on defense in the Golden Elks’ 42-6 victory over North East. Jackson’s 32-yard catch-and-run with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter began a stretch of 35-unanswered points scored by Elkton.
The Golden Elks junior found the end zone two more times on a 47-yard and 44-yard reception in the second half to cement the Elks fourth win of the year.
“I was just waiting and being patient,” Jackson said. “Once we saw the safety come up, they knew it was me wide open in the middle of the field and I got a couple touchdowns out of it.”
Jackson is just one of multiple weapons on the outside for the Elkton offense. The junior plays alongside the likes of experienced seniors Isaiah Huffstutler and Jaden Nichols, along with emerging sophomore D.J. Piner.
The Elkton wide receiver said the deep receiving core allows the Elks to spread the field, which “helps out a lot.”
“When I see them turn up, it just gives me that energy,” Jackson said. “When I see them come out on a deep route, catch the ball, that builds confidence in me.”
Jackson’s two second half touchdowns came from quarterback Patience Richmond. Jackson described his chemistry with Richmond as excellent and said he always encourages Richmond and senior starter Eli Latshaw. The sophomore took over starting quarterback duties for Latshaw at the end of the first half. Latshaw went 4-6, for 59 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his one half of play.
Richmond ended the night with two completions on three attempts for 91 yards and two passing touchdowns.
“He just works so hard. He’s his toughest critic,” Feeney said of Richmond. “As a sophomore, he knows he’s the guy down the road and just experience like this is huge for him. It was fun to watch him get his tonight.”
Richmond and Jackson were not the only young Elks to make plays for Elkton. Following Jackson’s first touchdown in the second quarter, sophomore defensive back Hugean Greer stepped in front of a Blaydon Blake pass and returned his interception for a touchdown. Greer’s interception pushed Elkton’s lead to 21-6 and was one of five turnovers forced by the Golden Elks.
Feeney credited Greer and other young faces on the Elkton roster for stepping into key positions in all three phases of the game.
“It’s a great balance of seniors, but we have sophomores playing key positions all over the field and he’s one of them,” Feeney said of Greer. “He’s thriving. He can really punt the ball and he’s just got a lot of potential moving ahead.”
North East’s loss is its sixth of the year. Indians Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt said he was pleased with his team’s effort in the first half. North East forced an interception and fumble in the first and second quarter. The Indians entered the final six minutes of the half trailing 7-6.
The Indians (0-6) host Havre de Grace (0-6) next week and will honor their seniors. Slaughenhoupt said his team will not dwell on the loss and will shift its focus to the matchup with the Warriors.
“We’re going to prepare and watch film, get our game plan together, we’ll come out and prepare,” Slaughenhoupt said. “Our guys are bought in, the effort they play with shows me that. Just sooner or later we’re going to get on the right side of the scoreboard.”
Elkton’s win pushes the Golden Elks to 4-2 on the year and will host C. Milton Wright (3-3) next week. Feeney said he pushed his older players during the week to get a lead and make it so everyone could get a chance to play. Elkton’s experienced players delivered on their head coach’s challenge.
“Tonight we said, ‘everybody’s going to play, that’s got to happen and it's on you to make it happen,’ talking to the first team,” Feeney said of the message to his starters. “They made it happen.”
Cecil County Scoreboard
Bohemia Manor 6, C. Milton Wright 0
