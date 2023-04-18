COLORA — When Dr. Sandra Wirth returned to West Nottingham in 2021 to serve as the Head of School for the second time, West Nottingham’s softball field looked very different from the way she remembered it in the early 2000’s.
The field resembled a forest rather than a softball diamond.
“When I came back and saw this sea of trees planted on the softball field I thought, ‘oh my gosh, what happened,’” Wirth said.
The 280 trees, however, no longer stand on the southern end of West Nottingham’s campus.
West Nottingham held the grand opening for its newly-improved softball field on Thursday and hosted its first softball game in over two decades as the Rams battled Harford Christian Academy. The softball team is one of many recently revived athletic programs at West Nottingham.
The school brought back three sports last year, including baseball, boys lacrosse and wrestling. Alongside softball, West Nottingham also created a boys volleyball team for this year’s spring sports season.
In the summer of 2021, the school announced it planned to bring back its softball and baseball programs. Wirth said the school polled its students to gauge their interest level for softball heading into last spring. Wirth noted the poll found some interest, but not enough to field a team.
Wirth added the interest level in softball increased this school year.
“This year we had plenty of students interested, hired a coach and now we are excited to start,” Wirth said. “When we were recruiting students for this coming year, we said we planned to offer softball and we’re looking for athletes who play softball.”
The renovation of the softball field was headed by West Nottingham baseball’s Head Coach Billy Strong. Strong possesses over 30 years of experience on a baseball diamond, whether he was playing on one or constructing one.
Strong was drafted by the Orioles in 1989 and played Double-A baseball for the Hagerstown Suns. Strong worked under Cal Ripken after his playing days and helped develop baseball fields across the nation, including some of the fields that currently stand at The Ripken Experience in Aberdeen.
“We built fields all over the place,” Strong said. “It is a passion of mine, I love doing it.”
When West Nottingham’s field project began at the end of 2022, Strong said the softball field looked nothing like a diamond. Strong described three-feet tall grass and an abundance of aforementioned trees.
“There was no field,” Strong said.
In about four-and-a-half months of work, Strong turned an overrun diamond into a college regulation field. Strong’s moment of satisfaction came on Thursday as he prepared the field and laid down the chalk along the first base line, third base line, batter’s boxes and pitcher’s circle.
“I was probably more happy than the girls,” Strong said. “I wanted to see the field get used and for me that is what it is all about. Let’s do it so the kids have a place to play.”
Willow Gilcher is West Nottingham’s director of health services, a 1998 graduate of the school and former member of the Rams’ softball team. Gilcher said it was painful to see trees growing on the softball field. She added Strong’s dedication to the diamond gave her optimism for the field and the program.
“To do this in less than six months is amazing,” Gilcher said. “He was up there every single day in rain, sleet and hail.”
Wirth added the field could have not been completed without Strong’s expertise in developing fields.
“Mr. Strong is a professional, he’s built major league baseball fields,” Wirth said. “To have him here and do the work is just incredible.”
The game itself ended in a loss for West Nottingham. The defeat, however, was filled with multiple firsts for the reborn program. The Rams got their first hit, scored their first run and even turned their first double play.
Gilcher said being at the field brings back some of the best moments of her life. She hopes this year’s team and future teams get to treasure those same memories.
“Seeing these girls igniting that spirit that has been gone for so long is great,” Gilcher said. “It’s like our own field of dreams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.