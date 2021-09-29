Indians’ forward Catherine Keatly enters the ball off a penalty corner, as Elkton defenders wait in their goal for the ball to re-enter play. Keatly was one of 3 Indians to score 2 goals during the game.
Indians’ senior captain Savannah McMullen races a Golden Elks forward for a loose ball during the two teams’ Monday matchup.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
North East’s Liv Starling carries the ball down the sideline during the Indians’ 6-0 win over Elkton on Monday.
2021-09-27 16.42.19.jpg
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY ERIK HALBERG
A Golden Elks midfielder dribbles the ball between several Indians players.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY ERIK HALBERG
NORTH EAST — The Indians' Field Hockey team turned in a dominating 6-0 performance over Elkton's Golden Elks on Monday afternoon.
"I think we're really incorporating what we're working on in practice," said Indians' senior captain Kiley Leftridge. "We're incorporating what Coach Hudson has us working on."
Senior Savannah McMullen agreed with her fellow captain that the team's practices showed their value in Monday's game.
"We're incorporating key skills, really helping each other and working together well," said McMullen.
The Indians offense controlled the pace of the game, wearing down the Elks' defense and creating multiple scoring opportunities – such as a barrage of 5 shots on Elkton's goal in the second quarter alone.
"They passed really well," said Indians' Head Coach Kendie Hudson. "They worked well together and capitalized on good opportunities."
North East's victory was a team effort, as three different Indians notched two goals in the win: Ashley Marison, Kelsey Jennings and Katherine Keatley.
According to Leftridge, the team has been working on playing together.
"We're all friends," said Leftridge. "But it's different being on the field. We're putting it back together after losing a year to COVID and everything."
The Indians travel to face C. Milton Wright on Sept. 29 before they host Harford Tech on Oct. 1. The Golden Elks take a trip to Bo Manor on Sept. 29 and defend their home turf against the Edgewood Rams on Friday, Oct. 1.
