RISING SUN — Patterson Mill could not have asked for a quicker start on the ground as it entered Rising Sun on Friday night.
The Huskies marched down the field on its first two drives, spanning 74 yards and 66 yards, to get out to a 13-0 lead with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. By night’s end, Patterson Mill would total six touchdowns on the ground between seniors Ethan Pridgen and Theo Druyor and a 40-20 victory over the Tigers.
“It was a tough scout week, their quarterback was out, we knew he was out, so we weren’t sure what we were going to see,” Rising Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan said. “We didn’t see anything different that we couldn’t prepare for. We didn’t get it done.”
Patterson Mill Head Coach Dave Huryk said his team presented new looks to the Rising Sun defense and benefited his team’s offensive attack.
“I think we surprised them a little bit and then they fought back and made it really tough on us,” Huryk said. “I think we had a little bit of the element of surprise on them this week.”
Through a majority of the first half, the Huskies limited big plays from Gannon Russell and the Tigers' own rushing attack. This included a promising Rising Sun drive on Patterson Mill’s side of the field. With 3:34 remaining in the first half and the ball at the Huskies’ 31-yard line, Rising Sun went for it on a fourth and five, before being stuffed by the Patterson Mill defense.
On its next offensive possession with just under two minutes to go in the half, Vaughan and his squad got on the scoreboard. A 35-yard pass from Russell to wide receiver Caleb Leffew set up Rising Sun in plus field position at Patterson Mill’s 25-yard line.
Four plays later, Russell found the end zone on the ground and the Tigers found themself only trailing 13-6 at the break.
“We definitely felt we had some momentum there,” Vaughan said. “We needed to come out and capitalize and then we kind of faltered on a play or two and we just can’t do that.”
The start of the second half served as deja vu for Patterson Mill’s rushing attack. The Huskies consumed over seven minutes of game clock on its first drive in the third, which was capped off by a Druyor two-yard rushing score. Patterson Mill’s next two drives ended with similar results, on 54 and 52-yard rushing scores by Pridgen.
“We found a crack, that’s kind of the way that our offense works,” Huryk said. “If we can find a seam, we stay in it and every once and a while that seam opens up and we can go a long distance... We got lucky with a couple blocks down the field and broke a few.”
Druyor credited his line for the Huskies’ rushing success.
“There was wide open holes, it was easy to make cuts off of,” Druyor said. “I was just falling forward after every run.”
Rising Sun’s offense scored twice late in the fourth, using an up-tempo offense. Russell finished the night with three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. Rising Sun drops to 1-2 on the season with the defeat and will host Perryville in a county matchup on Friday.
“We did really well with our no huddle, we were very pleased with that,” Vaughan said. “Kids need to take a long hard look at themselves and dig deep. Find their why.”
Cecil County Football Scoreboard
Bohemia Manor 28, Havre de Grace 0
Havre de Grace — The Eagles defense blanked the Warriors in its road win, forcing four turnovers. Quarterback Angel Granado ended with four total touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground. The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the county with a 3-0 record. Bo hosts North East on Friday.
Elkton 22, Aberdeen 6
ABERDEEN — The Golden Elks got back in the win column with its victory over Aberdeen. D.J. Piner hauled in his third and fourth touchdowns of the season in the win. Elkton is 2-1 with the road victory. The Golden Elks will host North Harford on Friday.
Fallston 41, Perryville 11
FALLSTON — The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on the road. Fallston remains undefeated with the win. Perryville drops to 2-1 on the year and visits Rising Sun on Friday.
Joppatowne 46, North East 21
NORTH EAST — The Indians dropped their third game of the year and home opener to the Mariners. North East's offense put up a season-high 21 points in the loss. North East is 0-3 and will visit the Eagles of Bo Manor next week.
