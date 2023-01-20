NORTH EAST — Cecil College guard Matt Wallace is no stranger to playing basketball in the town of North East.
Wallace, a member of North East High School’s 1,000 point club and a 2021 graduate, got his time to shine in the final six minutes of Cecil College’s Wednesday night rout over Garrett College.
In six minutes of game action, Wallace recorded a collegiate-high eight points, sank a pair of three-pointers and went 3-for-4 from the field in game action. Wallace appeared in five games prior to Wednesday night, where he averaged 3.4 minutes per contest.
“It feels good,” Wallace said. “Hopefully it’s something to build off of for the rest of the year.”
The 2022-2023 season is the second for Wallace in the Seahawks program. Wallace sat out the 2021-2022 as a redshirt. Cecil College Head Coach Ed Durham said Wallace’s ability to score the basketball as a two-guard is what enticed him to bring the former North East Indian to the program.
“It was tough practicing every day and not being able to play, but it made me better I think so far this year,” Wallace said. “We’ll just see how the rest of the year goes.”
Durham said he has known Wallace since he was a child as Wallace attended Cecil College basketball camps as a kid. That is where Cecil’s 14-year athletic director and fourth-year basketball coach learned one thing about Wallace.
His ability to score the basketball.
“We always knew Matty could shoot, that was never a question mark,” Durham said. “He comes into practice every day and competes every day and works hard every day.”
Wallace was one of nine Seahawks to record a basket in the 93-57 win over the Lakers. Vernon Simmons led Cecil in scoring with a game-high 23 points in the win.
Three other Seahawks shooters finished in double figures. Dominick Carrington ended with 13 points and shot 5-of-11 from the field. Jordan Strickland dropped 12 points on a 50% clip from the floor and Frank Toney finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
“In the beginning of the game we huddle up and always say ‘lets get our guys on the floor that don’t really get on the floor,’” Simmons said. “We’re a family and we stick together.”
Cecil entered the matchup coming off a 30-point loss at the hands of Prince George’s Community College. Durham said his team needed a blowout-type of victory to reset itself. Garrett College entered Wednesday with a record of 11-7.
“I did not expect that, [Garrett College] is a good team,” Durham said. “Part of it is we’ve made that trip out there and its four-and-a-half hours.”
The Seahawks held a 36-18 lead at the break and shot just over 41% from the field. Cecil College finished shooting just under 54% from the field and shot 40% from three.
The Lakers struggled to score the basketball throughout the game and finished the first half with six baskets from the field. Garrett shot just under 17% from the field at the break and finished the night shooting 29%.
The Lakers shot 6-of-35 from three in the loss.
“We didn’t start out well but then we got things going,” Durham said. “Once you blitz a team like that it’s hard for them to recover.”
Cecil College (11-8, 5-2) will visit Harcum College on Saturday.
