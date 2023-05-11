CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor’s early scoring foreshadowed a season-high outing for the Eagles’ offense during Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal matchup against Cambridge-South Dorchester.
Bohemia Manor found the back of the net 13 times in the Eagles’ 13-6 victory over the Vikings. Bo Manor finished the game with six different goals scorers. The Eagles were led by the play of Hallie Stansfield and Sarah Holmes. The two freshmen each found the back of the net three times in the win.
“We’ve been working a lot in practice at being more aggressive on offense,” Holmes said. “I think that really helped us in scoring goals.”
Juli Arnold started the scoring for the Eagles one minute and five seconds into the game. Jo Juergens and Sarah Shives quickly followed for Bohemia Manor, giving the Eagles an early three-goal advantage over the Vikings. Bo Manor’s three goals came in the opening five minutes of the afternoon.
“It started with the draws, we’ve been struggling with draws all year and we came out and won the first couple draws and that always allows you to get on your toes,” Bohemia Manor Head Coach Brian Triantafillos said of the fast start. “I think that relaxed the girls so we were able to possess [the ball], hold the ball, slow it down and calm the nerves down.”
The Eagles and Vikings would trade goals throughout the middle stretch of the first half. South Dorchester used goals from Mackenzie Morrissette to put the Vikings within two with just under eight minutes to go in the half.
Bohemia Manor used a pair of scores from Arnold and Stansfield to stretch its lead back up to four. The Eagles would hold a 7-4 lead at the break. Arnold finished the day with a pair of goals for Bohemia Manor.
Stansfield’s first half goal with five minutes and 22 seconds in the half marked a milestone moment for the Eagles’ freshman. It served as her first high school goal.
“I’ve had a lot of goals this season that have gotten taken away from crease violations,” Stansfield said. “I was like ‘thank the lord I’m not in the crease.’”
The Eagles held a four-goal lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the second half. The Vikings, however, began to control the ball and possessed a man-up opportunity. Bohemia Manor goalie Maddie McKew used multiple saves in the crease to keep the Vikings from cutting into the Eagles’ lead any further.
McKew felt she struggled at times in the first half, adding she started to find a groove in the final 25 minutes of play.
“In the first half I kind of got down cause I thought I was letting goals in that I felt I should not have let it,” McKew said. “I remembered the whole reason I do this is for my team. I have to stay in it for them. I feel like having that keeps me going through any game. It helps me to keep trying to do my best.”
The win sends the Eagles to the regional semifinals with a matchup against No. 2 North East on Friday. North East defeated Bohemia Manor twice during the regular season.
Triantafillos credited his young team for the strides they have made since beginning the season in late March. The Eagles’ head coach hopes they can continue to do so in their upcoming matchup against the Indians.
“Our first game we had two goals scorers, this game we had six goal scorers and two people with assists. That just shows the growth they have made,” Triantafillos said. “They have just come together as a group and fought everyday, in every game.”
Cecil County Girls Lacrosse Scoreboard
1A Regional Playoffs
Rising Sun 9, Kent County 7
The Tigers will face top-seed Perryville in the regional semifinals on Friday. The Panthers defeated Sun in the pair’s only regular season meeting on May 1.
2A Regional Playoffs
North Harford 21, Elkton 2
A total of 15 different Hawks found the back of the net at least once in the win. Mattea Marra and AnnMarie Davenport each totaled a goal for Elkton.
