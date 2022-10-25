Cecil County Golf Championships

Rising Sun’s Tyler Hogue finished day one of states with a 79, making the cut for the final day of play.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

COLLEGE PARK — For the second straight year, Cecil County will be represented on the final day of the state golf championships. This year, however, two golfers will compete on the anticipated final day of action.

