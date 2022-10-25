COLLEGE PARK — For the second straight year, Cecil County will be represented on the final day of the state golf championships. This year, however, two golfers will compete on the anticipated final day of action.
Rising Sun's Tyler Hogue and North East's Noah Wallace both earned a spot at the final day of the MPSSAA Golf Championships with scores of 73 and 79. The cut to reach the finals stood at 80. Wallace leads the Class 2A/1A boys field, with his two-over-par, while Hogue is tied with six other golfers for 13th.
Wallace began the day with a bogey, before making par or better on the next seven holes, including a hole three birdie. Wallace's last hole on the front nine served as the one blemish on the day for the defending state champion, with a double bogey on the ninth hole.
"I pulled a tee-shot on nine, the par five. Hopped out of bounds a couple inches. Ended up having to hit three off the tee," Wallace said of the ninth hole. "I was still confident going to the [back nine] because I was swinging good."
Wallace parred seven of the back nine, including a birdie on sixteen that got him back down to two-over-par, with opportunities for two other birdies skimming just beyond the cup.
"Going to the back nine, I just tried to calm down," Wallace said. "I knew I was hitting my irons good, if I could get some putts to fall I knew I could shoot decent on the back and I played pretty well."
Hogue's day began in similar fashion to Wallace's, picking up three bogeys and one double bogey on the first five holes. In the same manor as Wallace, Hogue settled down, with back-to-back birdies to begin the front nine. Through the front nine, Hogue stood at par.
"I had four bad holes to start off with and then I really calmed down on the front and started playing well," Hogue said. "It was a big momentum changer when I made those couple birdies."
Hogue noted on the back nine, where he shot eight-over-par, he lost focus and began to think about the goal he set for himself on the day, a 79.
"I was worried about that and just too focused on it and it caused me to lose focus on the game a little bit," Hogue said. "It eventually got the job done."
Regardless, Hogue reached his goal and in turn, finds himself competing in the final day of competition.
Actually doing it feels good," Hogue said of reaching his day one goal. "Tomorrow there is going to be some real good competition and it will be fun."
