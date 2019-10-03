Traveling far and wide!
I have to admit that the last three years have been wonder years as far as travel goes. We have made a few trips to Germany, Italy, Amsterdam, and surrounding areas, to name a few. However, this one was the farthest and most surprising of all, for it included places I had never imagined to visit, including Russia, Estonia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and, of course, Germany, where my daughter lives.
You are probably wondering why, of all places, does she live in Germany? She is a civilian who works for the Air Force after serving her term. In fact, there is a good chance that she will retire there after serving two more years in the States. Good for her and good for us, too!
All of the afore-mentioned have absolutely stunning architecture, great Gothic structures dating back to the 1600’s and even earlier. Her house is built in Bittenburg down a windy street, where one step out the door takes you into the street. Many of the steps in her house date to the 1600’s, the doors almost as far, and three floors complete with no air conditioner (it is usually cool). The bottom floor is actually cool and the top floor is comfortable.
As is the norm, there is a bakery a couple blocks away, a brewery (named after the Bittenburg factory). Her last house had a rubber-tired train that traveled at night on the streets, and several oddities.
So what does this have to do with the outdoors? To start, there are deer stands located within a couple hundred yards of the autobahn and, naturally, deer that emerge in the wee hours. Close to her town can be seen wild boars. I had thought they were in the Black Forest (south Germany), but they are also in the north, as is the North Sea. We did see several deer, but no wild boar. Last time we saw a herd of fallow deer. The trick is that your gun must be kept at the hunt club; you may not take it home. There are qualifications to be met. For example, there is a running boar target. A certain score must be hit in order to qualify.
Fishing rules are similar. In order to fish, you must take a two-day course, then pass the test, get your gear, then find someone to take you fishing. Odd in that Cristina lives only one block away from the river, where you can spot fish from the walkway. Owning a pocket knife is a no-no, as is taking home the gun. If you are found guilty of possessing a knife or gun you may be arrested and jailed.
While there, we visited Val’s cousin, Fred, at a small old town about an hour from Hamburg (a great city, by the way). Fred was taking part in a Renaissance Festival, where he makes and sells “magic sticks,” among other things. Val bought one, of course, and I think Cathy Knutsen, who accompanied us, bought one, too.
The best thing according to me was the fire pit that cooked salmon on cedar planks. It was so good that I wanted another one. I will include the recipe with this article.
Val became a very accomplished driver on the autobahn, where drivers may hit speeds of 150 kph. On our last trip we were driving at night in the fast lane for a couple minutes, when we saw a single light approaching from behind us. Why just a single light? Upon passing us, we saw that his motorcycle was running on only the back tire; the front one was in the air.
Churches were easy to spot; just look for the spire going hundreds of feet into the air. Wineries, too, were easy to find, yet we wondered how they worked the grape patches, for they climbed up the hills at unbelievable heights. As I said, architecture was incredibly delicate and ancient. We stopped and ate at Sleeping Beauty’s castle. Climbing the hill was really hard, yet the apfel (apple) strudel was worth it.
Cristina’s next-door neighbor was Fritz, a man who raced Formula One cars. He was a very jovial man.
All in all, it was a great trip, one I look forward to next year.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Buy your planks at Walmart (where else?) and soak them for an hour. Nail each salmon at the top and the bottom, then brush on melted butter. Add salt, pepper, lemon, and dill. That’s it!
Prop it next to the fire (or light the grill and leave one side by itself) for about fifteen minutes. Turn it over by the fire.
After fifteen or twenty minutes, it’s done! Enjoy!
