7 vs. 7 High School Football League
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a High School 7v7 Football League this summer for players in grades 9-12. Games will be played at Perryville High School Turf on Wednesday nights from 6-8 pm. Games will be 7v7 on a short-sided field. The league will run for 4 weeks, July 7 — 28. Individual registration only, no team registration. Players will register by HS and must register online (No in person registrations on site). Players can register under North East High School, Perryville High School, Bo Manor High School, and Elkton High School. Each team must have a coach on the field. Players must wear cleats and mouth guards. League cost will be $20 per player. Registration deadline is July 2. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Summer STEAM Camps
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is pleased to introduce STEAM Summer Camps,
hosted by Challenge Island! This summer there will be a total of sixteen (16) STEAM camps.
Camps vary from two Pet Palooza camps, Island-Tube Camp, MINE-Island Camp, two Slime
Squad Camps, STEAM across the Universe Camp, STEAM-Warts Camp of Wizards and Spells,
Super Sleuth Camp, two Super STEAM Hero Camps World Cruise Camp, two Xtreme STEAM
Gamer Camps, Xtreme STEAM Retro Camp, and Xtreme STEAM Sports Camp. STEAM
Camps are for children ages 5-12. Each camp will take place at the Rising Sun Community
Center, and each camp will cost $85. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil County Farmer’s Market Vendor Application
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is currently looking to recruit local farmers’, crafters, and vendors to attend our first-ever pop-up Farmers’ Market this Summer! Market hours will be from 9am to 1pm (4 hours). Vendors will have from 8am — 9am to set up their station, and 1pm-2pm to pack up their station. The market will be hosted at the outdoor parking lot located at the Cecil Arena. The market will either take place on Saturday, August 14th, 21st, or the 28th depending on weather, and the number of vendors we have available based on those dates.
*We are hoping to have enough vendors to host the Farmers’ Market.*
*The $10 “Set-Up” fee-only covers the first Pop-Up Farmers’ Market date, hosted by Cecil County Parks and Recreation Department.*
*All vendors must be approved before submitting the $10 “Set-Up” payment.*
Anyone who may be interested in being a vendor at the first-ever Cecil County Parks and Recreation Farmers Market must submit an online application. Online Application: https://forms.gle/weShDuq9j71Q5jd19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.