The remaining undefeated teams occupy the top three spots in the poll. C.M. Wright is the lone newcomer to the Top 5 with a win over previously third-ranked Bel Air. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (4-0, 1) — The Golden Elks have yet to be challenged this season. That will certainly change Friday night with a visit from Oakdale.
2. H. Tech (4-0, 2) — The Cobras narrowly defeated Edgewood, 17-15, to remain undefeated and retain the second spot in the poll.
3. P. Mill (4-0, 5) — The Huskies turnaround season continued with a win over Fallston Friday night to improve to 4-0..
4. C.M. Wright (3-1, 7) — The Mustangs are a difficult team to figure out with a loss to Havre de Grace and win over Bel Air on their resume. We will learn more Friday as C.M. Wright hosts No. 2 Harford Tech in a Top 5 showdown.
5. Bel Air (2-2, 3) — The Bobcats suffered their first loss on the football field Friday night, but are in position to win two straight with games against Aberdeen and Fallston upcoming.
6. Rising Sun (3-1, 8) — The Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over county rival Perryville to get things back on track.
7. Perryville (3-1, 4) — The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on Friday and tumbled out of the Top 5 as a result.
8. H. de Grace (1-3, 6) — A perennial UCBAC power, the Warriors have lost three of four to start the year.
9. Joppatowne (2-2, 11) — It's back-to-back wins for the Mariners, who sat at the bottom of the poll only two weeks ago.
10. North East (2-2, 12) — The Indians move up two spots with their second win of the season.
11. Aberdeen (1-3, 13) — The Eagles' early season schedule has been unforgiving, but they cracked the win column Friday night.
12. Edgewood (1-3, 10) — The slide down the poll continues as the Rams drop a third straight.
13. N. Harford (2-2, 9) — The Hawks' two wins have come through a forfeit and over a winless Bohemia Manor team.
14. Fallston (1-3, 14) — The Cougars stay put at No. 14 after their third-straight loss.
15. Bo Manor (0-4, 15) — Another loss for the Eagles, who travel to Joppatowne this week.
