Wins in Week 2 allow the top three teams to stay the same in this week’s edition of the UCBAC Football Power Poll. Bel Air pounces into the Top 5 while Edgewood falls out after a lopsided loss (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses).
1. Elkton (2-0, 1) — A majority of the starters were pulled at halftime for the Golden Elks, who take down reigning Chesapeake Division champion Edgewood in convincing fashion.
2. Rising Sun (2-0, 2) — The Tigers have allowed just eight points through four second-half quarters. It’s a big reason why they’re 2-0 for the first time since 2008.
3. Harford Tech (2-0, 3) — Five offensive touchdowns help the Cobras earn their first win over a division opponent as the newest member of the Chesapeake.
4. Bel Air (1-1, 7) — The Bobcats explode after being forced to forfeit their season opener. Bel Air finds the win column with a 56-16 victory over South Carroll.
5. Perryville (2-0, 5) — A two-score victory over Joppatowne powers the Panthers to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
6. Havre de Grace (1-1, 6) — The Warriors bounce back with a 21-13 victory over rival C.M. Wright.
7. Edgewood (1-1, 4) — Turnovers prevent the Rams offense from seriously threatening in a blowout loss to top-ranked Elkton. They’ll drop out of the Top 5 as a result.
8. C.M. Wright (1-1, 8) — After going 4-6 a year ago, the Mustangs experience an uneven start to the 2019 campaign. They follow a Week 1 victory with a loss to Havre de Grace.
9. North East (1-1, 11) — Jachai Graham rushes for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Indians erase the bad taste from Week 1.
10. North Harford (1-1, 12) — The Hawks couldn’t make a 6-point halftime lead stand up in a home loss to No. 2 Rising Sun.
11. Patterson Mill (2-0, 14) — A year after losing all their games, the Huskies start the new season with consecutive victories.
12. Aberdeen (0-2, 10) — Avoiding an 0-3 start will be an uphill challenge with top-ranked Elkton next on the schedule.
13. Fallston (1-1, 13) — The Cougars showed fight in a narrow loss to North East. The growing pains from last year’s 0-9 campaign may result in a much better performance in 2019.
14. Bo Manor (0-2, 9) — The Eagles start 0-2 for the first time since 2017. They recovered to play in the region championship that season. Can this year’s squad achieve a similar feat?
15. Joppatowne (0-2, 15) — A road loss to No. 5 Perryville sinks the Mariners to 0-2.
