The top four teams remain the same in this week's Whig Power Poll as they all produced wins last Friday. Bel Air got back on track with a victory and reenters the Top 5 as a result. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (6-0, 1) — The Golden Elks put their perfect record on the line Thursday as they host C.M. Wright in a Top 5 showdown.
2. Harford Tech (6-0, 2) — The Cobras remained undefeated with a win over Patterson Mill last week. A tough trip to No. 5 Bel Air now awaits.
3. Rising Sun (5-1, 3) — The Tigers stay put at No. 3 with as many wins in a row.
4. C.M. Wright (4-2, 4) — The Mustangs seek to become the first team to find a way to defeat No. 1 Elkton this week.
5. Bel Air (3-3, 9) — The Bobcats quite the jump, moving up four spots and back into the Top 5.
6. Edgewood (3-3, 10) — The Rams handled Perryville Friday night and continue to climb with consecutive wins.
7. Patterson Mill (4-2, 5) — Teams aren't looking past the Huskies anymore. Patterson Mill has lost back-to-back games after its 4-0 start.
8. Aberdeen (2-4, 6) — The Eagles squandered a halftime lead during last week's loss loss to No. 3 Rising Sun.
9. Havre de Grace (2-4, 12) — The Warriors seem to have figured a few things out last week with a 46-11 win over North Harford.
10. North Harford (3-3, 7) — The Hawks have been the UCBAC's most up-and-down team, with last Friday being a down week.
11. North East (3-3, 8) — The Indians became the latest team to suffer a lopsided loss at the hands of No. 1 Elkton last week. An intriguing contest with North Harford awaits Thursday.
12. Perryville (3-3, 11) — A promising 3-0 start seems to be slipping away from the Panthers, who now have a .500 record.
13. Joppatowne (3-3, 14) — The Mariners bounced back from a shutout loss against Bohemia Manor with a victory over Centennial.
14. Bohemia Manor (1-5, 13) — The Eagles received an inspiring defensive effort during a 14-6 loss to No. 4 C.M. Wright last week. It gets no easier with a date with No. 3 Rising Sun set for this week.
15. Fallston (1-5, 15) — The Cougars remain in the basement with a fifth-straight defeat.
Follow the 2019 UCBAC Football season on Twitter: @UCBACFootball
