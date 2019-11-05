Cecil County schools captured both UCBAC division championships and hold the top two spots in the final poll of the year. No. 1 Elkton wrapped up a perfect regular season with a dominant win over previously undefeated Harford Tech. No. 2 Rising Sun secured the lower-division title with a 28-14 win over North East. Four of five Cecil County teams now head to the postseason. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (9-0, 1) — The Golden Elks went undefeated and held the No. 1 spot from start to finish.
2. Rising Sun (8-1, 3) — The Tigers secured their second-straight Susquehanna Division title Saturday with a win over North East. Now, they head to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
3. Harford Tech (8-1, 2) — The Cobras bid for an undefeated regular season came to an end against juggernaut Elkton Friday night.
4. Edgewood (5-4, 4) — The Rams are headed to the 3A playoffs after their win over Bel Air.
5. C.M. Wright (5-4, 6) — The Mustangs head to Dundalk for the opening round of the 3A playoffs Friday.
6. North East (5-4, 5) — The Indians' bid for a lower-division title came up short Saturday vs. Rising Sun. They head to Elkton for a playoff showdown Friday night.
7. Patterson Mill (6-3, 7) — A year ago, the Huskies did not win a game. This season, they went 6-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in a 1A East Region.
8. Perryville (5-4, 10) — The Panthers enter the 1A playoffs on a high note, having won back-to-back games.
9. Aberdeen (4-5, 8) — The Eagles' season ends with consecutive losses to teams that finished in the Top 5.
10. Bel Air (3-6, 9) — A disappointing 2019 campaign ends with a 20-7 loss to No. 4 Edgewood.
11. Havre de Grace (2-7, 11) — The Warriors reached the 1A playoffs but have a date with No. 1-seed Cambridge-South Dorchester.
12. Fallston (4-5, 13) — The Cougars ended the year with a win over North Harford and jump the Hawks as a result.
13. North Harford (3-6, 12) — The Hawks drop a spot with a season-ending loss to Fallston.
14. Joppatowne (3-6, 14) — The Mariners' season ended with a difficult loss to Patterson Mill Friday.
15. Bohemia Manor (1-8, 15) — It was a tough year for the Eagles, who wrapped it up Friday with a loss to rival Perryville.
