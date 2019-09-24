Elkton remains atop the polls with yet another lopsided victory to open the season. Rising Sun falls out of the Top 5 following a loss to Patterson Mill. The win over the previously second-ranked Tigers catapults the unbeaten Huskies up six spots into the No. 5 slot. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (3-0, 1) — The Golden Elks have outscored their opponents 130-22 through three games. A potential trap game against Havre de Grace awaits Friday, as Elkton hosts Oakdale in a rematch of last year’s state semifinals the following week.
2. Harford Tech (3-0, 3) — The Cobras slide up to the second spot following a win to remain undefeated and a loss by previously second-ranked Rising Sun.
3. Bel Air (2-1, 4) — The lone blemish to the Bobcats’ record remains a Week 1 forfeit.
4. Perryville (3-0, 5) — The Panthers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014. A big-time matchup against county rival Rising Sun highlights Friday’s slate of games.
5. Patterson Mill (3-0, 11) — The Huskies are 3-0 after failing to win a single game a season ago. A win over previously second-ranked Rising Sun launches Patterson Mill into the Top 5.
6. H. de Grace (1-2, 6) — A loss to third-ranked Bel Air doesn’t affect the Warriors’ ranking.
7. C.M. Wright (2-1, 8) — The Mustangs move up one slot with a win over Edgewood, which previously occupied the seventh spot.
8. Rising Sun (2-1, 2) — It’s a big fall for the Tigers following their first loss of the year. They have a chance to rebound in a major way Friday night against No. 4 Perryville.
9. North Harford (2-1, 10) — The Hawks creep up one spot by beating winless Bohemia Manor.
10. Edgewood (1-2, 7) — The Rams have lost back-to-back games after holding the No. 4 ranking after the season’s opening week.
11. Joppatowne (1-2, 15) — The Mariners found the win column by playing spoilers to North East’s celebration of the opening of its new turf field.
12. North East (1-2, 9) — The Indians fell to previously winless Joppatowne in Week 3. They will look to avoid a similar fate against 0-3 Bohemia Manor on Friday.
13. Aberdeen (0-3, 12) — The Eagles were no match for top-ranked Elkon last week and fall to 0-3 as a result.
14. Fallston (1-2, 13) — After a winless 2018 season, the Cougars opened the season with a victory. But it’s been back-to-back losses since.
15. Bohemia Manor (0-3, 14) — Joppatowne earned its first victory of the season last week, sliding the 0-3 Eagles into the bottom slot. Can Bo Manor find the win column Friday night against North East?
