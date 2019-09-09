Perryville enters the Top 5 party with a season-opening win over four-time reigning region champion Havre de Grace in this week’s edition of the UCBAC Football Power Poll. Rising Sun, Harford Tech and Edgewood move up while the Warriors drop out (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses).
1. Elkton (1-0, 1) — The “Battle of 213” went in favor of the Golden Elks for a fifth consecutive year. Now, Elkton must prepare for No. 4 Edgewood, one of three teams to top the Cecil program last year.
2. Rising Sun (1-0, 3) — Ben Ehrhart (five combined TDs) set a new school record with 320 rushing yards as the Tigers earned their first Week 1 win since 2010.
3. Harford Tech (1-0, 4) — Solid road win by the Cobras, who top Patuxent 31-21. Next up: A home game against rival Aberdeen.
4. Edgewood (1-0, 5) — Former Rising Sun footballer Bryan Hansrote is back as head coach of the Rams. He celebrated with a Week 1 victory over Perry Hall.
5. Perryville (1-0, 6) — With a 7-6 victory, the Panthers avenged last year’s narrow Region Championship loss to Havre de Grace and jump into the Top 5 as a result.
6. Havre de Grace (0-1, 2) — The Susquehanna Bowl is no longer in a Havre de Grace trophy case. The Warriors were forced to relinquish the rivalry reward for the first time since 2014 following Friday’s defeat to Perryville.
7. Bel Air (0-1, 7) — The Bobcats forfeited their season opener against North Harford as part of the penalties put down by the MPSSAA following the program’s off-season coaching infractions.
8. C.M. Wright (N/A, 8) — A mid-game injury postponed the contest to Monday.
9. Bo Manor (0-1, 9) — First-year head coach Vince Ricci will have to wait another week for his first career victory. Will it come Friday against Patterson Mill?
10. Aberdeen (0-1, 10) — Tough stretch ahead for the Eagles, who must face a pair of 2A playoff teams over the next two weeks in Harford Tech and Elkton.
11. North East (0-1, 11) — The Indians, who dropped their opener to Kenwood 28-6, will hit the reset button Friday against Fallston.
12. North Harford (1-0, 12) — The Hawks win by forfeit over the Bobcats. They’ll take the field next week looking to stop Rising Sun’s dominant, ground-and-pound offense.
13. Fallston (1-0, 14) — After losing all nine games last year, the Cougars opened the year with a 29-28, overtime win over Winter’s Mill.
14. Patterson Mill (1-0, 15) — Just like Fallston, the Huskies secured a Week 1 victory after not winning a game last year. They defeated Pikesville to move to 1-0.
15. Joppatowne (0-1, 13) — The Mariners suffer a 28-22 loss to Loch Raven to begin the season.
Follow the 2019 UCBAC Football season on Twitter: @UCBACFootball
