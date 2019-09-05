The high school football season begins tonight and that means the return of the UCBAC Football Power Poll. Anticipate plenty of changes from week to week, with margin of victory and momentum factoring into the rankings (2018 record in parentheses).
1. Elkton (10-3) — The graduation of only five players from a team that advanced to within a game of the 2A State Championship gives the Golden Elks plenty of optimism entering 2019.
2. Havre de Grace (10-3) — The Warriors remain near the top of the rankings after another region crown. They welcome back seven returners, including three along the offensive and defensive lines.
3. Rising Sun (7-3) — Head coach Clem Vaughan led the Tigers to seven wins in his return to the sideline last autumn. Now the focus is making the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
4. Harford Tech (9-2) — The end of 2018 was not kind to the Cobras, who saw their 18-game regular-season win streak snapped before falling in the first round of the playoffs. Can they bounce back?
5. Edgewood (9-2) — The graduation of key starters from last year’s playoff-bound team, including University of Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks, has the Rams in slight rebuild mode.
6. Perryville (7-5) — Expectations are high after the Panthers’ run to the 1A East Region Championship last autumn.
7. Bel Air (5-4) — Head coach David Huryk has been declared ineligible for the upcoming season for violating MPSSAA rules. Longtime Bobcat presence Eric Siegel takes command of the program in 2019.
8. C.M. Wright (4-6) — The Mustangs took a step back last season after making the playoffs in 2017.
9. Bo Manor (4-5) — It’s a new era in Chesapeake City as Vince Ricci takes over as head coach of the Eagles.
10. Aberdeen (3-7) — Former Rising Sun quarterback Chris Matlack is ready for his second year as head coach of the Eagles. He’s hoping to improve on last year’s three-win campaign.
11. North East (4-6) — There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Indians’ football program, which installed a triple-option offense and anxiously awaits the ribbon cutting for a brand new turf field on Sept. 20.
12. North Harford (3-7) — It’s been tough times of late for the Hawks, who have now endured four straight losing seasons.
13. Joppatowne (2-8) — Nine returners, including a senior at quarterback, means plenty of optimism for the Mariners.
14. Fallston (0-9) — A winless campaign a year ago means the Cougars have nowhere to go but up.
15. Patterson Mill (0-9) — The Huskies would like to make sure last year’s winless campaign doesn’t happen again.
