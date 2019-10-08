Elkton and Harford Tech continue to roll and remain in the top two slots as a result. Rising Sun reenters the Top 5 with consecutive wins. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (5-0, 1) — The Golden Elks enjoyed a season-defining win over Oakdale Friday night and remain atop the poll.
2. Harford Tech (5-0, 2) — The Cobras took down C.M. Wright to remain undefeated. Another win by Elkton keeps Harford Tech in the second spot, however.
3. Rising Sun (4-1, 6) — The Tigers have bounced back from their only loss with consecutive victories to re-enter the Top 5.
4. C.M. Wright (3-2, 4) — There's no shame in a one-score loss to No. 2 Harford Tech. The Mustangs stay put at No. 4.
5. Patterson Mill (4-1, 3) — The Huskies fall two spots following their first loss of the season.
6. Aberdeen (2-3, 11) — The Eagles once sat near the bottom of the poll, but back-to-back wins have them just outside the Top 5.
7. North Harford (3-2, 13) — The Hawks' win over previously unbeaten Patterson Mill was arguably the biggest surprise of Week 5. They climb six spots as a result.
8. North East (3-2, 10) — The Indians earned a big win over county rival Perryville Friday night. A date with No. 1-ranked Elkton awaits.
9. Bel Air (2-3, 5) — Consecutive losses means a four-spot tumble for the Bobcats.
10. Edgewood (2-3, 12) — The Rams ended a three-game skid with a win over Havre de Grace Friday.
11. Perryville (3-2, 7) — The Panthers have lost back-to-back games against Cecil County opponents after a 3-0 start.
12. Havre de Grace (1-4, 8) — Most years, the Warriors can be found near the top of the poll. A 1-4 start has Havre de Grace at the opposite end this season.
13. Bohemia Manor (1-4, 15) — The Eagles won their first game of the season Friday with a 21-0 shutout of Joppatowne.
14. Joppatowne (2-3, 9) — The Mariners had won two in a row prior to Friday night's shutout loss at the hands of previously winless Bohemia Manor.
15. Fallston (1-4, 14) — A fourth-straight loss paired with a win by Bohemia Manor results in the Cougars taking over the bottom slot.
