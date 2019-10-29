Two division championships will be played this week. Elkton and Harford Tech are undefeated and will meet for the Chesapeake Division championship. Rising Sun and North East both won last week to set up their Week 9 meeting as the Susquehanna Division title game. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (8-0, 1) — Elkton and Harford Tech have taken care of business week after week. Both teams are undefeated heading into their Week 9 meeting.
2. Harford Tech (8-0, 2) — Like Elkton, the Cobras have marched through the season largely uncontested. A monster game awaits between the teams Friday night.
3. Rising Sun (7-1, 3) — The Tigers can secure the Susquehanna Division championship Saturday with a win over North East.
4. Edgewood (4-4, 7) — The Rams close their regular season with a trip to Bel Air Friday night.
5. North East (5-3, 9) — The Indians make their first appearance in the Top 5. They also play for the first division title in program history on Saturday.
6. C. M. Wright (4-4, 5) — Back-to-back losses results with the Mustangs falling out of the Top 5.
7. Patterson Mill (5-3, 4) — Friday’s loss to North East drops the Huskies out of the race for the Susquehanna Division title. It has still been a remarkable bounce-back season for the program, though.
8. Aberdeen (3-5, 6) — The Eagles fell to Edgewood last week and will look to avoid ending the year with consecutive losses Friday night against C.M. Wright.
9. Bel Air (3-5, 8) — The Bobcats endured a brutal two-week stretch in which they faced Harford Tech and Elkton in back-to-back games.
10. Perryville (4-4, 12) — The Panthers dominated North Harford, 44-0 last week for their first win since Week 3.
11. Havre de Grace (2-6, 10) — The Warriors conclude a disappointing 2019 season Friday night at Century as they try to avoid a third-straight loss.
12. North Harford (3-5, 11) — The Hawks were shut out by Perryville last week. They have a chance to end the year on a high note against Fallston.
13. Fallston (3-5, 13) — The Cougars have won two in a row. They have a shot to end the season with three straight as they conclude against North Harford.
14. Joppatowne (3-5, 14) — The Mariners have surprised a few teams this season. Can they pull off one more upset against Patterson Mill?
15. Bohemia Manor (1-7, 15) — The Eagles have a chance to end the year with a rivalry win over Perryville.
