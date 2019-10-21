Rising Sun, North East and Patterson Mill all won last week and boast 4-1 records in the Susquehanna Division. The Eagles and Huskies meet in a major showdown Friday night. Chesapeake Division powers Elkton and Harford Tech remain undefeated and in the top two spots. (record and last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1. Elkton (7-0, 1) — One of the few games the Golden Elks lost last season came against Bel Air. Elkton hosts the Bobcats Friday with another chance for revenge.
2. Harford Tech (7-0, 2) — Another week, another win for the Cobras. It almost seems inevitable both teams will be undefeated when Harford Tech and Elkton meet in the regular-season finale.
3. Rising Sun (6-1, 3) — The Tigers took care of business at Bohemia Manor Friday night. They should again this week at Joppatowne.
4. Patterson Mill (5-2, 7) — The Huskies snapped a small two-game losing streak last week with a win over Perryville.
5. C.M. Wright (4-3, 4) — The Mustangs only fall one spot following a loss to top-ranked Elkton.
6. Aberdeen (3-4, 8) — The Eagles travel to Edgewood Friday night for what should be one of the week's most interesting games.
7. Edgewood (3-4, 6) — The Rams were shut out by New Town last week. They have a chance to rebound Friday as they play host to Aberdeen.
8. Bel Air (3-4, 5) — The Bobcats play the UCBAC's two best teams in back-to-back weeks. They lost to No. 2 Harford Tech last week, can they find a way to upset No. 1 Elkton on Friday?
9. North East (4-3, 11) — The Indians remain in a three-way tie atop the Susquehanna Division with Rising Sun and Patterson Mill. A critical game against the Huskies awaits Friday.
10. Havre de Grace (2-5, 9) — It gets no easier for the Warriors this week with undefeated Harford Tech paying a visit.
11. North Harford (3-4, 10) — The Hawks look to avoid consecutive losses to Cecil County teams Friday against Perryville.
12. Perryville (3-4, 11) — The Panthers host North Harford Friday seeking their first victory in over a month.
13. Fallston (2-5, 15) — The Cougars climb out of the bottom slot with a win over Joppatowne.
14. Joppatowne (3-4, 13) — The Mariners are jumped by Fallston, which defeated them last week.
15. Bohemia Manor (1-6 14) — A Fallston win shuffles the bottom of the poll and drops the Eagles into the 15th spot.
