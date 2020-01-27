NORTH EAST — Rising Sun took the lead from North East when it scored 10 unanswered points in a stretch that covered the late stages of the first quarter and early part of the second.
That lead held up for the remainder of the game as the Tigers countered any run the Indians put together with a clutch basket or a key defensive stop to hold on for a 46-42 Susquehanna Division boys’ basketball victory Friday night.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice, working on ball movement and ball rotation. That got us some open looks. Sometimes this season, the ball has been stagnant,” Rising Sun head coach John Walker said. “We got the ball moving tonight, and that worked.”
The Tigers trailed North East 8-6 with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Their run started on a Luke Moore field goal that tied the score at eight, then Jeremy Frock made a field goal and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Rising Sun a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Frock said that the energy of the student section helped him during his little surge at the end of the first quarter.
“I don’t really know. It just came into me. The crowd was a factor. My shots just fell,” Frock said.
Aydon Brown hit a 3-pointer to cap the run and extend the Tigers’ lead to 16-8 on the opening possession of the second quarter. After the Indians’ Matthew Wallace made a layup that temporarily stopped the surge, Rising Sun scored the next four points to increase its lead to 10 points, 20-10.
North East would spend the remainder of the game trying to chip away at its deficit, but each of the three times it cut its deficit to five points in the third quarter, the Tigers would responded with a clutch basket. Two of the buckets came from Zach Osborne, allowing Rising Sun to take a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Indians continued to battle and cut their deficit two as little as two points at 44-42 with less than two minutes remaining in the game on a Jeffrey Keiser 3-pointer, but the combination of the Tigers’ defense clamping down on the North East offense and another clutch basket from Frock secured the victory.
“Our defense was a big part of it. We shut them down. We shut Matt (Wallace) down. They were able to find me, and I was able to make some shots,” Frock said. “I think that it was team defense.”
Indians coach Seth Grimes attributes his team’s slow start to a lack of energy.
“They came out with a little more energy than we did. From the jump, I think they wanted it a little bit more,” Grimes said. “In the second half, the energy came up a little bit. We kept fighting, but we dug ourselves in such a hole. They made a couple of clutch shots, and we didn’t make the ones we had in the second half to get over that double digit lead we gave them in the first half. We fell short.”
Frock led Rising Sun with 10 points while Brown chipped in 9 points. Keiser and Wallace scored 20 and 11 points, respectively, for North East.
