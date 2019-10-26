NORTH EAST – Two-goal leads are the ones most soccer coaches fear.
That would be the coach with the two goal lead, and on Friday afternoon, Rising Sun’s John Hartnett had some anxious moments,. He was pleased that his Tigers, seeded Number 1 in the 2A East Region I bracket, held off a determined North East challenge for a 2-1 win on the Tigers' home field. Rising Sun remains unbeaten at 12-0 and will play Fallston in the 2A East Region I finals on Tuesday.
“Our girls were putting together the passes we wanted and playing the kind of soccer we want to play,” he said. “A lot of credit goes to North East, we knew they were going to come out fighting in the second half. Our girls just started to buckle down and win the 50/50 balls. They just wanted it more.”
Forward Tori Pietuszka scored the winner off of a rebound of her own shot 11 minutes into the first half.
“It was hard because they kept sending long balls,” she said. “We just worked hard on getting our bodies behind the ball and pushing it forward.”
Pietuszka flagged down a cross and booted an initial shot that North East goalkeeper Delaney McDilda stopped, but Pietuszka was right there for the rebound and a 1-0 halftime lead.
Annalia Webb added another rebound goal in the ninth minute of the second half to increase the Tigers' lead to two, but the Indians (6-8 in 2019) stormed back within a goal on a Sarah Jones shot in the 25th minute. That was as close as North East would get as Rising Sun played keep away for the final 15 minutes to escape with the win.
“Very pleased with the effort,” North East head coach Matt Roberts said. “We talked about to experience of playing good teams, one play here or there could change the game and you can’t let up for 80 minutes. We do have a lot of young players coming back next year, so the tough schedule we play and this learning experience will bode well for us.”
The Tigers meanwhile will move on to an anticipated matchup with Fallston, who defeated Harford Tech 1-0 to advance to the Region I finals.
“We’ve been looking forward to this since practice started,” Pietuszka said. “We are pumped for Fallston.”
“We just need to want it,” Webb added. “We’re a really good team when want to win, so we just need to come out from the very beginning and put one in.”
“There’s a little bit of pressure here and there,” Hartnett admitted. “But the girls like it. They feed off of it. They show up each and every day for practice and they’re ready to go come game time.”
