ABERDEEN — The Rising Sun boys’ soccer team lost to host Aberdeen, 6-2, in non-divisional action Tuesday.
The Tigers surrendered the game’s first two goals in a span of less than three minutes. When the Eagles cracked the scoreboard at the 19-minute mark of the first half, Rising Sun nearly answered on its best scoring chance yet only 22 seconds later, but the ball rang off the left post.
Aberdeen grew its lead to 2-0 with 16:09 left in the opening half after the Tigers had failed to finish the equalizer.
Despite allowing the Eagles to dominate possession and the majority of the scoring chances in the first half, Rising Sun went into halftime trailing only by a goal. Micah Thomas, who tallied both of the Tigers’ goals on the afternoon, netted their only one of the opening half with 6:50 left in the first from deep outside of the penalty box. Zach Seigel recorded the assist.
“When we started the game, we felt strong,” Rising Sun coach Ken Ulrich said. “They got two quick ones in, we came back and put one in. So at halftime, we were feeling comfortable.”
The Tigers (0-2) had a strong start to the second half, putting a pair of shots on goal in the first four minutes.
“We definitely had our opportunities, but we also gave them too many opportunities that we shouldn’t have,” Ulrich said.
With 35:45 on the clock, an attempt to cross the ball was caught by Aberdeen goalie Steven Sparks. Only 23 seconds later, Matthew Gaklo scored his second goal of the game for the Eagles (2-0). He would find the back of the net twice more to finish with a game-high four goals.
“No, we were not because we didn’t see them at all last year,” Ulrich responded when asked if he was aware of Galko’s skills coming into the game. “We knew that they had some speed, and we’ saw some scores from when they’d played other teams, but I don’t know what to say other than I don’t think this is a good representation of who we are. Two games in a row against teams with real good speed, we obviously have to work on being able to defend the speed.”
The Tigers opened the season with a 3-0 loss to North Harford on Monday, another Chesapeake Division opponent. The road will get a bit easier when they open Susquehanna play.
Thomas tallied his second goal of the game at the 25:51 mark, finishing bar-down on a penalty kick.
