NORTH EAST — The only way to describe the Rising Sun Tigers' home loss on Friday was that they were in the game until they weren't.
Rising Sun's ground attack was solid, but Patterson Mill's was better, and so was its defense in a 41-21 win that didn't become a blowout until the fourth quarter.
It was a tough pill for Rising Sun to swallow as it entered the game with a chance to go 3-0 for the first time in a long while.
"We just let it get away," Tigers head coach Clem Vaughan said. "We came out strong, but then gave them life and we couldn't make a tackle. Those kids wanted to win and they came out here to play."
Tigers running back Justin Brooks and Huskies back Ke'Shone Peyton ran all over the field. But while Brooks finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns, Peyton lit up the scoreboard for 190 yards and five touchdowns. Peyton did so on just 16 carries, while Brooks had 23 carries.
Patterson Mill cornerback Derek Lloyd also pulled off the rare feat of grabbing three interceptions. All three were thrown by Tigers quarterback Aydon Brown, and each one occurred with Rising Run deep in Huskies' territory.
Brooks was No. 3 on the depth chart, but due injuries to Noah Boyd and Ben Ehrhart, he was suddenly thrust into the lead role and he performed well early, charging the ball up the gut five times on the Tigers' opening drive, including a 3-yard run into the end zone.
After the defense forced a punt, Brooks gobbled up more yardage before Brown connected with Drew Opp in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown, giving Rising Sun a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Huskies (3-0) took no time responding, as Peyton capped a 64-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown. Patterson Mill then recovered the Tigers' muffed kickoff return, and Peyton ran it back in from the 12-yard-line to quickly tie the game. After Rising Sun went three-and-out, Peyton kept the momentum shift going with a 37-yard scamper to the end zone on the second play of the ensuing drive. On just four offensive plays over three-and-a-half minutes, the Huskies scored three times for a 21-14 lead.
Lloyd made sure the lead stuck with his first two interceptions during the final three minutes of the half.
"I think he was just staying disciplined in his zone," Patterson Mill head coach Steve Lurz said. "He's a hard-working kid and our 'DB' coach does a good job teaching technique, and Derek just made the plays when they were there."
The Tigers didn't go down without a fight, as Chris Lipka recovered a Patterson Mill fumble just 54 seconds into the third quarter. Brooks then rammed the ball down the Huskies' throat some more before scoring his second touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
"He's been with us since the beginning," Vaughan said. "We've been working on his stuff and we know what he's capable of doing."
Rising Sun forced a punt on the next drive, but the Huskies managed to down the ball at the Tiger 1-yard line. Patterson Mill forced a fumble on the very next play, setting up Peyton's fourth touchdown. The Huskies missed the extra point, making it 27-21.
As the game entered the fourth quarter, Rising Sun once again moved into Patterson Mill territory, but the drive stalled at the 41. The Tigers decided to go for it on fourth-and-4, but Brooks only managed to get two yards before he was stuffed.
"We were hitting it down pretty much all night long, and then we missed a block and just didn't get it," Vaughan said.
Peyton pulled off his most impressive run on the next drive with a 50-yard touchdown, his fifth of the night that gave Patterson Mill a commanding 34-21 lead.
"He was a transfer last year and we really struggled to run the ball," Lurz said. "Him and the line really committed to fixing that problem. When the line's wrong, he's right sometimes, and when he's wrong, the line's right sometimes. I can't complain about what they're doing."
Lloyd picked off Brown for the third time with 6:44 left to seal the victory.
In addition to his recovered fumble, Lipka also recorded a sack – a bright spot in a rough night for the Tigers' defense.
Rising Sun stays home next week to face Perryville, and a battle with an in-county rival might just be what the doctor ordered.
"We've just got to execute and not make mistakes," Vaughan said.
