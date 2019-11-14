COLLEGE PARK — It’s become somewhat of a given that Rising Sun’s season will end in Ritchie Coliseum each year.
So much so that Rich Wilson, the head coach of the Tigers’ volleyball team, offered a little reminder after his teams 3-0 loss to Century Wednesday night.
“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve got a very young team. We only have three seniors and five or six sophomores. So, it’s been a season with a fair number of growing pains,” he said. “It’s a great tribute to the girls and the work and the effort that they’ve put in. I got reminded the other day with a quote from my son-in-law, which is actually a quote from an old coaching from of mine: ‘Tradition never graduates.’ That’s kind of what I feel we are like. It’s tradition for us to be here. It’s rare we’re not. It’s a lot of fun. The girls will tell you it’s a lot of fun being here, even though they’re a little heavy in the heart right now. But it is a lot of fun.”
Rising Sun was in the 2A State Semifinals at University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum yet again despite its youth. Though Century handed the Tigers a straight-set loss (25-12, 25-22, 25-23), Wilson was sure to make his team aware of their accomplishments.
Senior setter Emily Jackson relayed the message.
“It’s fun because you hear about all these other teams who’s season has ended and you’re like ‘I still have practice everyday after school,’” she said. “This is amazing to have done it all four years. Not many people can say that, so I’m very thankful to be one of the few that can.”
The Knights managed to make a sizable run in all three sets. In the first, they turned a 13-11 edge into a commanding 22-11 lead with a 9-0 rally.
In the second, Century turned a 10-6 advantage for Rising Sun into an 11-10 lead of its own. The Tigers reclaimed the lead two more times that set, the last at 19-17, but the Knights again answered with four unanswered points to go ahead for good.
In Game 3, a 17-17 tie turned into a 21-17 lead for Century, though the Tigers did not go away easily. Trailing 24-20, Rising Sun fought off defeat with three straight points before eventually falling 25-23.
“We don’t see teams like this in our regular season, aside from Bel Air, who’s down here in 3A. This is an unusual match for us,” Wilson said. “They really kept us off-balance defensively. Their setter especially – with her dips and dinks and dunks – we kind of could never really settle into good defensive rotation. Other than that, it’s great being here. As I told the girls at the last day of practice, when you come to state semis, three quarters of people that makes the semis go home with a loss. There’s no shame in that as far as I’m concerned once you’re down here. One of four teams still playing is a pretty good season. Hats off to Century. They are a nicely balanced team from an offensive standpoint, and obviously they played good, hard-nosed defense.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
