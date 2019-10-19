Rising Sun defeated host Bohemia Manor, 44-8, in Susquehanna Division football action Friday night.
Ben Ehrhart led the rushing attack with 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns on four attempts. Noah Boyd also scored a pair of touchdowns while gaining 42 yards on three attempts and Cade Eyman rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Quarterback Aydon Brown completed his only passing attempt of the night for 50 yards to Drew Opp.
Defensively, Eyman recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a Tigers’ touchdown.
Rising Sun improves to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Susquehanna Division.
The Eagles fall to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the lower division.
