PERRYVILLE — One of the strengths of the Rising Sun girls’ soccer team is that it has a deep squad and goal scoring can come from anyone in the lineup.
That scoring depth was evident in the Tigers’ Susquehanna Division battle against host Perryville as six different players scored in a 6-0 victory Monday afternoon.
“We don’t rely on any one individual. Most of our games have been very widespread on who’s scoring, who’s assisting and all of that. That’s positive,” Rising Sun coach John Hartnett said.
All six of the Tigers’ goals came within the first 20 minutes of the contest as they were able to dictate the tone of the game.
Allison Borchardt got things going in the game’s second minute when she deposited a shot into the net, which was set up by an Annalia Webb assist. Raigan McLoughlin made it 2-0 in the sixth minute with a rocket from 25 yards out.
Rising Sun made it 3-0 when Tori Pietuszka used a high kick to deposit a Kaitlyn Willis cross into the net in the 12th minute. Allie Piccalo brought it to 4-0 with a goal in the 15th minute. Willis scored a goal of her own in the 16th minute and Rosa Reid capped the scoring with a tally in the 18th minute.
The Tigers believe their fast start was a result of a strong warmup where they seemed to have a lot of energy waiting to be released.
“We were pumped up in warmups. That’s just a big part of starting the game off strong. We were on our toes ready to go from the get go,” Borchardt said.
Hartnett added another reason for Rising Sun’s opening surge was that the game was played at the tempo the Tigers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Susquehanna) wanted.
“We were playing soccer that we know how to play, possessing the ball, switching the ball and taking opportunities. Just doing the things that we have been working on,” Hartnett said.
The Panthers fall to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in the lower division.
