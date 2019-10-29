NORTH EAST — Tears of joy replaced tears of disappointment on the Rising Sun soccer pitch Tuesday afternoon.
Paige Mackie’s final round goal was the difference as the top-seeded Tigers rallied for a 4-3 win in penalty kicks over archrival Fallston in the 2A East Region I girls’ soccer championship game. The Cougars eliminated Rising Sun each of the last three seasons in the playoffs.
“This team has been knocked out by Fallston every year, probably prior to me being here,” Tigers head coach John Hartnett said. “We knew it was going to come down to this, we had to go through this road to move on and we did. This means a lot for our girls.”
“It feels so good to beat them,” added Mackie, who beat Cougar keeper Jillian Crawford underneath her right arm to set off a wild celebration. “We’re more excited and more hyped to play the next game.”
Before the Tigers (now 13-0 in 2019) could get to the next game, they suffered through some anxious moments, especially after Fallston forward Logan Ward looped in her second goal of the game seven minutes into the second half for a 2-1 Cougar lead. The game stayed that way until Abigail Beckert flagged down a rebound and scooted the ball by Crawford for the equalizer with just 6:51 to go in regulation.
“The ball came to me, I kicked it and just hoped it would go in,” a giddy Beckert explained.
Two overtime periods yielded nothing on either side, so penalty kicks would settle the issue. Three of each team’s first four chosen players scored goals, but Tigers goalie Rebekah Culver knocked aside Gabby Holt’s attempt to keep it even and set the stage for Mackie’s winner.
“Rebekah did an amazing job, she stepped up as a leader this year as well,” Hartnett said. “She played her first varsity game two years ago and has done awesome ever since. We’re proud of her.”
Culver said she anticipated where the shot was heading.
“She looked at the corners, so I was expecting her to go that way,” Culver said. “I’ve never wanted to win something so bad in my whole life.”
The Tigers will now move on the class 2A state quarterfinals, in which the teams will be reseeded as a part of MPSSAA’s new playoff bracket format.
“It gives us a lot of confidence to beat Fallston, who’s a very tough team,” Hartnett said. “They usually come out on the winning end so for us to knock them off, that’s huge for us.”
“We’re all in this together, so we just want to push forward and win every game,” Culver said.
