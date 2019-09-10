NORTH EAST — A year ago, the Rising Sun and Elkton girls’ soccer teams battled to a 0-0 tie in double overtime during an early-October showdown.
There would be no repeat in their first meeting of the 2019 season.
Sophomore Allie Piccalo and junior Allison Borchardt both scored twice and Tori Pietuszka
also found the back of the net as the Tigers rolled to a season-opening, 5-0 victory over the visiting Golden Elks on Monday.
“It felt good to start and get some goals in on them,” Rising Sun head coach John Hartnett said. “Last year it was two very tough games. Take nothing away from them. They played very tough again and gave nothing easy to us. Our girls just showed up.
“I knew when they were warming up that they were ready.”
The Tigers (1-0) found the scoreboard when Piccalo buried a feed from Pietuszka in the 14th minute. She scored again seven minutes later on a helper from Samantha Berg.
Borchardt, off an assist from Annalia Webb, padded the lead with a goal shortly before halftime, and later made 4-0 when she scored an unassisted tally seven minutes into the second half.
Pietuszka rounded out the scoring with a well-place putback late in the contest.
“It defitinly made us want to win more because it’s Elkton and a Cecil County rivalry,” Borchardt said. “We have a lot of fast people and people with good footwork, so the way that we worked in our first game, it just shows you what kind of team we are.”
Added Piccalo: “I think it was really important to score early. They’re one of our rivals because they can always come back and beat us.”
Borchardt moved up to varsity after playing JV last season while Piccalo is taking on an increased roll after contributing in reserve as a freshman a year ago.
“It gives us a lot more options. We have a lot more choices at the outside mid position. We have center mids that can alternate in with our center backs, as well. At outside back, we have people stepping up that are filling some shoes in there, too. Seeing the different people in our scoring opportunities today is very positive for us because we’re not one dimensional as far as our attack goes,” Hartnett said. “We’re creating opportunities from different people, it’s not the same thing over and over.”
The Tigers scored five or more goals only twice all of last season. They never had more than two goals in a game against any Cecil County opponent.
“I would say we have more options on the offensive side of things [than last year],” Hartnett said. “We’re a little bit deeper on the bench, as well, which helps.”
The score did not reflect how well Elkton senior goalie Lexi Zeoli played. She made several strong saves throughout the contest.
The Golden Elks, who won 6-3 over Glen Burnie on Friday, move to 1-1 overall.
“We’re going to start building it up. We’re still getting used to new people on our team, but once we get to used to everyone, I think we’re going to do really well,” Zeoli said. “We play every game like we’re going to win, and if we don’t, we don’t let that try to bring us down.”
The two teams will tangle again on Sept. 25.
“I think we played really well at the start of the game. I think they took advantage of their speed and that was the difference in the game. They were a much faster team than we were and got us on our heels. When we fell behind, it was hard to catch up,” Elkton head coach Shawn Caldarelli said. “They’re like the measuring stick for the county right now. They returned a lot of players and we lost eight players. We see them again in two weeks and hopefully we rebound.”
Harford Tech 4, Bohemia Manor 0
Madison Arnold had 13 saves for the Eagles (0-1).
Emly Kissner scored twice, Zippy Zurlo had a goal and Emma Ryan added a goal and an assist for the Cobras (2-0), who had an assist from Claire Ashburn.
Fallston 2, North East 0
The Indians fall to 0-2 on the season.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Tome 8, Havre de Grace 1
Taylor DeMasi had five goals and one assist, while Abigail Vogelsong, Kaitlynn Gilbert and Nicolette Fafalios each scored once for the Titans, who had one assist each from Lauren Kirsh and Madi Davitt. Anna Bilsky produced three saves in net in the victory.
