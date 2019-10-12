NORTH EAST — There were no schematic defensive adjustments made at halftime by Rising Sun.
Tigers coach Clem Vaughan liked how his team was playing. He just didn't like the decisions they made after the play.
Rising Sun trailed visiting Aberdeen, 14-7, at the half. Both touchdowns the Eagles had scored came the play after the Tigers had been called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“Just got to clean it up and just keep playing,” Vaughan said his halftime message was. “We knew that we were stopping them and being successful, it was just stupid things that were costing us. We've got to clean the stupid things up and this game is totally different.”
Rising Sun's offense put three touchdown drives together in the second half while its defense held Aberdeen scoreless to capture a 26-14 non-divisional win Friday night.
“There weren't any defensive adjustments to make,” Vaughan said. “We just kept being aggressive and making sure he (Aberdeen quarterback Silas Jenkins) didn't have time to pass the ball. That was what we said all week — we didn't want them to get the run. We stopped the run, passing just took care of itself.”
The Tigers did make some subtle changes offensively.
“We just cleaned up the blocking. We kind of got a little bit of a lesson about the paths we needed to follow to block and run and everything,” senior running back Noah Boyd, who scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, said. “That's really all it was, we just cleaned up the blocking and just grinded out the three touchdowns.”
Boyd saw his first action of the season one week earlier. He suffered a knee injury playing lacrosse last spring and had been sidelined since.
“It was really tough just because I was unsure whether or not I would get to play football my senior year,” he said. “But hard work and everything else got me back here, so I'm grateful.”
Boyd's return gifts Rising Sun's already dangerous ground-and-pound offense with back who nearly reached 2,000 yards rushing as a junior.
“It's just the confidence level in the kids. Having him back is big. Justin [Brooks] did a great job. He knows his role and he's OK with what's going on,” Vaughan said. “We've increased [his workload]. He's good to go. Actually, he's starting to say 'I need to play more because my knee tightens up when I'm not on the field.' He's asking for more and I'm not surprised.”
Boyd finished with 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only seven rushes.
The Tigers (5-1) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Ben Ehrhart. Ehrhart rushed for a team-high 136 yards on 11 carries.
Both of Aberdeen's first-half scores came on second-quarter rushes by Malachi Stewart-Lesesne of 27 and 11 yards.
The Eagles (2-4) received the ball to start the third quarter and Rising Sun's defense forced a quick three-and-out. The Tigers received excellent field position as Aberdeen failed to get the punt off after a bad snap.
They tied the score at 14 on an 18-yard touchdown run by Boyd.
The Tigers took the lead for good with 8:35 left in the game on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Aydon Brown.
Rising Sun recovered the ball after it struck off of an Aberdeen player on the ensuing kickoff, and marched 50 yards down field for a score while eating more than five minutes off of the clock.
“He was doing a line-drive kick. It hit off the kid and we got it. It was not a called onsides,” Vaughan said.
Boyd again capped that drive with a 15-yard touchdown run that brought the score to its 26-14 final with 3:17 remaining.
“We talked about how to block the down a little bit. We just got little mixture going,” Vaughan said of the difference offensively in the second half. “Really, we didn't have the ball that much in the first half. They had two very long drives that we gave up. Once we were able to get the ball, get some mixture going, it was good.”
